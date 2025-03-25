Things To Do

Welcome spring with cool hats and 8 other free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Other events are a Wolves pregame pop-up, open mic for amateurs and exhibits celebrating flowers.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 25, 2025 at 5:00PM
Guests can try on a variety of hats and headwear Saturday at Scarborough Fair's "Hats, Horses & High Tea." (Provided/Scarborough Fair)

1. Hats, Horses & High Tea

A celebration of the art of millinery. View various hat styles and headgear for Easter, Kentucky Derby and other events. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Scarborough Fair, 1583 N. Hamline Av., Falcon Heights. scarboroughfairshop.com)

2. Skyway Pregame Pop-Up

This celebration happens in advance of the Timberwolves game that will celebrate the Asian American Pacific Island culture. There will be family fun, a live DJ and a Rob Dillingham-themed “photo booth.” (3-5 p.m. Sun. Savouré Vietnamese Eatery, 601 S. Marquette Av. S., Mpls. nba.com)

3. Depot Open Mic Night

Amateur artists of all ages perform comedy, spoken word and music. (7 p.m. Thu. 9451 Excelsior Blvd., Hopkins. hopkinsartcenter.com)

4. Spring Holiday Carnival

Welcome spring with carnival games, food and themed activities. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Av., St. Paul. stpaul.gov)

5. Judith C. Stern

The author will discuss her book “Gallery Days,” which details her time as a gallery owner. (7 p.m. Thu. Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St., Stillwater. teachingsfrommotherearth.com)

6. Studio Pintura

The gallery’s eighth annual juried floral art exhibition features 60 works by Upper Midwest artists. (Noon-4 p.m. Thu.-Sat. through April 19. Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls. studiopintura.com)

7. FKM GALLERY

This is the final weekend to see Sarisa Kojima‘s exhibit “Into My Eye’s Horizon.” Featured works are a mix of Shoujo manga influences and Japanese woodblock printing. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 113 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. fkm.art)

8. Galleria Floral Experience

“Escape to Paradise” is this year’s theme for the floral spectacle. Throughout the shopping center, guests can take a self-guided tour of exotic and tropical blooms. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. through April 6. Galleria, 69th St. and France Av. S., Edina. galleriaedina.com)

9. Gao Hong

Pipa player Gao Hong will play music as well as discuss the history of the four-stringed Chinese instrument. (7 p.m. Tue. Savage Library, 13090 Alabama Av., Savage. scottcountymn.gov)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

