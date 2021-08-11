A welcome-home party will be held for Olympic gymnast Shane Wiskus on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
Wiskus, a former Gophers gymnast from Spring Park, competed for the U.S. men's team that finished fifth at the Tokyo Olympics last month.
The party, at 4787 Shoreline Drive in Spring Park, will include an appearance by the Mound Westonka marching band and release of a new beer by Back Channel Brewing.
RACHEL BLOUNT
