Welcome back youth sports.

In a rather dramatic step forward, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that youth outdoor sports can return to games and scrimmages on Wednesday, while indoor sports can do the same on July 1.

Full team practices for all sports can start Wednesday.

The MDH recommended a phased-in approach to the reopening of all sports, especially sports that haven’t been able to have games to his point. That means beginning with inter-team scrimmages as part of practice for two weeks, followed by games against nearby teams. Two week after that teams can consider expanding to competition beyond the local community, taking into account the coronavirus case level before making travel decisions.

Still, it is a big step forward for sports put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic. Team sports such as baseball, softball and soccer appear on the verge of starting back up. Sports such as basketball and hockey aren’t far behind.

“It is important that we look for opportunities to allow children to engage in activities that promote health and well-being,” Minnesota Commissioner of health Jan Malcolm said in a news release. “While several key metrics show COVID-19 transmission is slowing, we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Learning to live with COVID-19 means finding ways to balance risks and benefits, and that’s what we are seeking to do with this guidance.’’

The MDH recommended trying to reduce contact between players as much as possible, even during games, and to develop policies that take into account coaches, players or volunteers at higher risk of complications from the virus.

Crowds should be kept at a minimum at both practices and games, and social distancing guidelines should be enforced for those who do attend. Face masks should be worn whenever possible, and participating groups should be limited to pods of 25 or fewer people.

Other recommendations include:

• Not sharing water bottles, community snacks or towels;

• Encouraging the use of dedicated personal equipment such as bats, mitts and rackets;

• Finding new ways to show sportsmanship like tipping hats instead of handshakes.

“This guidance can help organizations reduce risk, but in the end everyone has to make their own decisions about what level of risk they’re willing to accept,” Malcolm said. “Some families, especially those with members who face an elevated risk of severe illness, may choose not to participate.”