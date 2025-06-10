Weinstein jury set to keep deliberating after tensions spill into public

NEW YORK — Jurors in Harvey Weinsteinn'ssex crimes retrial appear to be moving past some interpersonal tensions and focusing on one of his three accusers as deliberations stretch into a fourth day Tuesday.
At the end of Monday's session, jurors requested to start off Tuesday with electronic copies of emails and other evidence pertaining to Jessica Mann — the accuser with arguably the most complex history with Weinstein.
During days of testimony, Mann said the Oscar-winning movie producer raped her in 2013 amid a consensual relationship that continued for years afterward. Weinstein's lawyers emphasized that she kept seeing him, accepting invitations and sending warm messages to him. Mann said she ''compartmentalized'' the pain he caused her.
Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges in the case. In addition to the rape charge, he's accused of sexually assaulting two other women, Mimi Haley and Kaja Sokola.
Weinstein didn't testify during the current trial, but maintained through his attorneys that he had completely consensual encounters with his accusers, who wanted his help building show business careers.
Weinstein was one of the movie industry's most powerful figures until a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him became public in 2017, fueling the #MeToo movement and eventually leading to criminal charges.
The jury is made up of seven women and five men. Their closed-door discussions began Thursday and apparently have been fractious at times.
One juror asked Friday to be excused because he felt one member of the group was being treated unfairly. Monday began with two jurors giving contrasting takes on the atmosphere in the deliberation room.