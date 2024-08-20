Weeks after floods, Vermont businesses struggling to get visitors to return

''It's traumatic, it's unbelievable the extent that it ripples out,'' he said. ''If Kingdom Trails can't open, people cancel their reservations at the Airbnbs and at the inns. We have restaurants that are counting on all of those people coming here. And it's just a chain event that eventually dwindles where you have these absolutely beautiful days and you just don't have the people here that we normally would have if we didn't have this devastation."