Running rough

Toyota Motor shares fell 2.3% to $120.79 on Tuesday as it reported its net profit dropped nearly 90% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, though it said it expected a recovery as the pandemic is brought under control. Shares closed the week at $116.89.

Earnings bounce

Wix.com shares rose 9.5% to $181.99 Thursday after the cloud-based web developer reported a small than expected quarterly loss on better than expected revenue of $215.9 million. Shares closed the week at $201.78.

Lights on at the mall

Simon Property Group rose 2.1% to $56.25 after it said it plans to have about half of its U.S. shopping malls reopened within the next week. It also said it’s currently impossible to predict future results amid the pandemic, and withdrew its financial forecast for 2020. Shares closed Friday at $51.32.

Offering fallout

Insulet Corp. shares fell 13.3% to $191.28 Wednesday after the insulin delivery systems maker announced it would price a $500 million stock offering at $211 per share. Shares closed Friday at $203.98.

Drug approval

Applied DNA Sciences shares rose 47.5% to $13.11 Thursday after regulators gave emergency-use authorization for the clinical use of its COVID-19 test, Linea. Shares closed the week at $11.11.

Delivery deal

Uber shares rose 6.1% to $33.57 Tuesday on reports that it has made an offer to acquire food delivery service GrubHub in a deal that could come this month. Shares closed the week at $32.47. GrubHub shares, up 36.4% to $63.83 on the news, closed Friday at $54.97.

