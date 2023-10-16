Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Oct. 15, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
1. Eden Prairie (12) 7-0 120
2. Lakeville North 6-1 102
3. Minnetonka 6-1 96
4. Lakeville South 6-1 88
5. Centennial 6-1 73
6. Maple Grove 5-2 56
7. Stillwater 5-2 26
8. Anoka 5-2 25
9. Edina 4-3 20
10. Shakopee 4-3 18
Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2.
1. Chanhassen (12) 7-0 120
2. Rogers 7-0 107
3. Mankato West 6-1 91
4. Alexandria 7-0 89
5. Andover 6-1 66
6. St. Thomas Academy 6-1 65
7. Brainerd 6-1 45
8. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 33
9. Bloomington Jefferson 6-1 22
10. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 18
Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1.
1. Becker (11) 7-0 119
2. Orono (1) 7-0 109
3, Hutchinson 5-2 77
4. Bryon 6-1 74
5. Kasson-Mantorville 6-1 60
6. Mound-Westonka 6-1 52
7. Rocori 5-2 45
8. Detroit Lakes 6-1 35
9. North Branch 6-1 30
10. Princeton 6-1 27
Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1.
1. Stewartville (8) 7-0 116
2. Esko (4) 7-0 112
3. Annandale 7-0 95
4. Litchfield 6-1 77
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-1 66
6. Minneapolis North 6-1 45
7. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 42
8. Waseca 6-1 41
9. Fairmont 6-1 32
10. Pequot Lakes 6-1 14
Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9.
1. Barnesville (9) 7-0 116
2. Caledonia (2) 7-0 107
3. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 94
4. Jackson County Central 7-0 79
5. St. Agnes (1) 7-0 74
6. Barnum 7-0 51
7. Norwood Young America 7-0 49
8. Cannon Falls 6-1 36
9. Osakis 6-1 28
10. Moose Lake-Willow River 6-1 10
Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1.
1. Minneota (10) 7-0 116
2. Fillmore Central (1) 7-0 107
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 7-0 100
4. BOLD 6-1 77
5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-0 68
6. Ada-Borup-West 6-1 46
7. Bethlehem Academy 6-1 34
8. Springfield 6-1 28
9. Upsala/Swanville 6-1 24
10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6-1 16
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6.
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11) 7-0 119
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 7-0 109
3. Nevis 7-0 92
4. Ottertail Central 7-0 76
5. Kingsland 7-0 70
6. Cherry 6-1 66
7. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 44
8. Ogilvie 6-1 30
9. Leroy-Ostrander 6-1 28
10. Edgerton 6-1 11
Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1.
