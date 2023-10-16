Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Oct. 15, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Eden Prairie (12) 7-0 120

2. Lakeville North 6-1 102

3. Minnetonka 6-1 96

4. Lakeville South 6-1 88

5. Centennial 6-1 73

6. Maple Grove 5-2 56

7. Stillwater 5-2 26

8. Anoka 5-2 25

9. Edina 4-3 20

10. Shakopee 4-3 18

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 12, Rosemount 7, St. Michael-Albertville 5, Forest Lake 4, Buffalo 3, Prior Lake 3, Woodbury 2.

1. Chanhassen (12) 7-0 120

2. Rogers 7-0 107

3. Mankato West 6-1 91

4. Alexandria 7-0 89

5. Andover 6-1 66

6. St. Thomas Academy 6-1 65

7. Brainerd 6-1 45

8. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 33

9. Bloomington Jefferson 6-1 22

10. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 18

Others receiving votes: Two Rivers 4, Owatonna 1.

1. Becker (11) 7-0 119

2. Orono (1) 7-0 109

3, Hutchinson 5-2 77

4. Bryon 6-1 74

5. Kasson-Mantorville 6-1 60

6. Mound-Westonka 6-1 52

7. Rocori 5-2 45

8. Detroit Lakes 6-1 35

9. North Branch 6-1 30

10. Princeton 6-1 27

Others receiving votes: Totino-Grace 23, Hill-Murray 5, Minneapolis Henry 2, Chisago Lakes 1, Hermantown 1.

1. Stewartville (8) 7-0 116

2. Esko (4) 7-0 112

3. Annandale 7-0 95

4. Litchfield 6-1 77

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6-1 66

6. Minneapolis North 6-1 45

7. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 42

8. Waseca 6-1 41

9. Fairmont 6-1 32

10. Pequot Lakes 6-1 14

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 11, Rockford 9.

1. Barnesville (9) 7-0 116

2. Caledonia (2) 7-0 107

3. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 94

4. Jackson County Central 7-0 79

5. St. Agnes (1) 7-0 74

6. Barnum 7-0 51

7. Norwood Young America 7-0 49

8. Cannon Falls 6-1 36

9. Osakis 6-1 28

10. Moose Lake-Willow River 6-1 10

Others receiving votes: Maple River 7, Dover-Eyota 3, Staples-Motley 3, Chatfield 2, Redwood Valley 1.

1. Minneota (10) 7-0 116

2. Fillmore Central (1) 7-0 107

3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 7-0 100

4. BOLD 6-1 77

5. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 7-0 68

6. Ada-Borup-West 6-1 46

7. Bethlehem Academy 6-1 34

8. Springfield 6-1 28

9. Upsala/Swanville 6-1 24

10. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 6-1 16

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 14, Sleepy Eye United 14, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 9, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6.

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (11) 7-0 119

2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 7-0 109

3. Nevis 7-0 92

4. Ottertail Central 7-0 76

5. Kingsland 7-0 70

6. Cherry 6-1 66

7. Hills-Beaver Creek 6-0 44

8. Ogilvie 6-1 30

9. Leroy-Ostrander 6-1 28

10. Edgerton 6-1 11

Others receiving votes: New Ulm Cathedral 7, Spring Grove 5, Goodridge/Grygla 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 1.

_____