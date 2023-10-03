Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Oct. 1, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Eden Prairie (11) 5-0 110

2. Lakeville South 5-0 99

3. Minnetonka 5-0 88

4. Lakeville North 4-1 74

5. Maple Grove 4-1 68

6. Stillwater 4-1 51

7. Centennial 4-1 38

8. Shakopee 3-2 30

9. Anoka 4-1 23

10. Buffalo 4-1 13

Also receiving votes: Forest Lake 11.

1. Chanhassen (11) 5-0 110

2. Rogers 5-0 97

3. Mankato West 4-1 83

4. Alexandria 5-0 82

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 59

6. St. Thomas Academy 4-1 49

7. Andover 4-1 45

8. Brainerd 4-1 35

9. Robbinsdale Cooper 4-1 16

10. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-1 14

Also receiving votes: Owatonna 12, Bloomington Jefferson 1.

1. Becker (9) 5-0 107

2. Orono (1) 5-0 93

3. Byron 5-0 89

4. Detroit Lakes (1) 5-0 77

5. Totino-Grace 4-1 58

6. Princeton 5-0 53

7. Rocori 4-1 49

8. Hutchinson 3-2 39

9. Mound Westonka 4-1 19

10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 12

Also receiving votes: Chisago Lakes 7, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4, Duluth Denfeld 3.

1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 105

2. Esko (5) 5-0 101

3. Fairmont 5-0 87

4. Annandale 4-0 69

5. Litchfield 4-1 57

6. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 46

7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-1 44

8. Minneapolis North 4-1 38

9. Waseca 4-1 35

10. Pequot Lakes 4-1 15

Also receiving votes: Rockford 5, Rochester Lourdes 4.

1. Barnesville (7) 5-0 103

2. Caledonia (3) 5-0 97

3. Chatfield 5-0 87

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 73

5. Jackson County Central 5-0 64

6. St. Agnes (1) 5-0 58

7. Barnum 5-0 43

8. Norwood Young America 5-0 33

9. Cannon Falls 4-1 19

10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 5-0 12

Also receiving votes: Osakis 8, Holdingford 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Maple River 1.

1. Minneota (9) 5-0 107

2. Fillmore Central (1) 5-0 97

3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 5-0 91

4. BOLD 4-1 52

5. Sleepy Eye United 5-0 36

6. Springfield 4-1 35

7. Ada-Borup-West 4-1 35

8. Parkers Prairie 5-0 31

9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5-0 28

10. Lester Prairie 4-1 26

Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 22, Mayer Lutheran 19, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Updsala/Swanville 6, Bethlehem Academy 3, Goodhue 3.

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10) 5-0 109

2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 5-0 98

3. Cherry 5-0 90

4. Nevis 5-0 63

5. Ogilvie 5-0 60

6. Ottertail Central 5-0 43

7. Leroy-Ostrander 5-0 41

8. Edgerton 4-0 40

9. Kingsland 5-0 25

10. Spring Grove 5-1 20

Also receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 15, Stephen-Argyle 1.