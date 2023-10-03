Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Oct. 1, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
1. Eden Prairie (11) 5-0 110
2. Lakeville South 5-0 99
3. Minnetonka 5-0 88
4. Lakeville North 4-1 74
5. Maple Grove 4-1 68
6. Stillwater 4-1 51
7. Centennial 4-1 38
8. Shakopee 3-2 30
9. Anoka 4-1 23
10. Buffalo 4-1 13
Also receiving votes: Forest Lake 11.
1. Chanhassen (11) 5-0 110
2. Rogers 5-0 97
3. Mankato West 4-1 83
4. Alexandria 5-0 82
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 59
6. St. Thomas Academy 4-1 49
7. Andover 4-1 45
8. Brainerd 4-1 35
9. Robbinsdale Cooper 4-1 16
10. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-1 14
Also receiving votes: Owatonna 12, Bloomington Jefferson 1.
1. Becker (9) 5-0 107
2. Orono (1) 5-0 93
3. Byron 5-0 89
4. Detroit Lakes (1) 5-0 77
5. Totino-Grace 4-1 58
6. Princeton 5-0 53
7. Rocori 4-1 49
8. Hutchinson 3-2 39
9. Mound Westonka 4-1 19
10. Kasson-Mantorville 4-1 12
Also receiving votes: Chisago Lakes 7, Hermantown 4, North Branch 4, Duluth Denfeld 3.
1. Stewartville (6) 5-0 105
2. Esko (5) 5-0 101
3. Fairmont 5-0 87
4. Annandale 4-0 69
5. Litchfield 4-1 57
6. Dassel-Cokato 4-1 46
7. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-1 44
8. Minneapolis North 4-1 38
9. Waseca 4-1 35
10. Pequot Lakes 4-1 15
Also receiving votes: Rockford 5, Rochester Lourdes 4.
1. Barnesville (7) 5-0 103
2. Caledonia (3) 5-0 97
3. Chatfield 5-0 87
4. Eden Valley-Watkins 5-0 73
5. Jackson County Central 5-0 64
6. St. Agnes (1) 5-0 58
7. Barnum 5-0 43
8. Norwood Young America 5-0 33
9. Cannon Falls 4-1 19
10. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 5-0 12
Also receiving votes: Osakis 8, Holdingford 4, Moose Lake-Willow River 2, Maple River 1.
1. Minneota (9) 5-0 107
2. Fillmore Central (1) 5-0 97
3. Mahnomen/Waubun (1) 5-0 91
4. BOLD 4-1 52
5. Sleepy Eye United 5-0 36
6. Springfield 4-1 35
7. Ada-Borup-West 4-1 35
8. Parkers Prairie 5-0 31
9. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5-0 28
10. Lester Prairie 4-1 26
Also receiving votes: Kenyon-Wanamingo 22, Mayer Lutheran 19, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 12, Updsala/Swanville 6, Bethlehem Academy 3, Goodhue 3.
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (10) 5-0 109
2. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 5-0 98
3. Cherry 5-0 90
4. Nevis 5-0 63
5. Ogilvie 5-0 60
6. Ottertail Central 5-0 43
7. Leroy-Ostrander 5-0 41
8. Edgerton 4-0 40
9. Kingsland 5-0 25
10. Spring Grove 5-1 20
Also receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 15, Stephen-Argyle 1.