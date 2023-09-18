Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 18, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Eden Prairie (12) 3-0 120

2. Lakeville South 3-0 106

3. Shakopee 3-0 92

4. Minnetonka 3-0 84

5. Anoka 3-0 68

6. Lakeville North 2-1 61

7. Forest Lake 2-1 42

8. Maple Grove 2-1 33

9. Stillwater 2-1 14

10. Champlin Park 2-1 11

Others receiving votes: Centennial 9, Eagan 9, Mounds View 6, Rosemount 2, Woodbury 2, Buffalo 1, Edina 1.

1. Mankato West (10) 3-0 116

2. Chanhassen (1) 3-0 107

3. Rogers 3-0 96

4. Brainerd (1) 3-0 89

5. Robbinsdale Armstrong 3-0 65

6. Alexandria 3-0 60

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 3-0 42

8. Andover 2-1 21

9. St. Thomas Academy 2-1 16

10. Robbinsdale Cooper 2-1 13

Others receiving votes: Elk River 12, Owatonna 7, Mahtomedi 5, Moorhead 4, New Prague 3, Spring Lake Park 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Cambridge-Isanti 1, Northfield 1.

1. Hutchinson (10) 3-0 120

2. Becker 3-0 104

3. Orono 3-0 88

4. Byron 3-0 80

5. Detroit Lakes 3-0 68

6. Mound-Westonka 3-0 56

7. Totino-Grace 2-1 51

8. Chisago Lakes 3-0 33

9. Princeton 3-0 26

10. Duluth Denfeld 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Rocori 6, Simley 5, Kasson-Mantorville 4, Hermantown 3, North Branch 3, Little Falls 1, Rocori 1.

1. Dassel-Cokato (6) 3-0 109

2. Stewartville (3) 3-0 106

3. Esko (3) 3-0 101

4. Fairmont 3-0 85

5. Pequot Lakes 3-0 57

6. Annandale 3-0 55

7. New London-Spicer 2-1 45

8. Morris Area/C-A 3-0 26

9. Minneapolis North 2-1 14

10. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-1 9

Others receiving votes: Waseca 8, Pierz 6, Watertown-Mayer 5, Glencoe-Silver Lake 3, Albany 1, Rochester Lourdes 1, Rockford 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1.

1. Barnesville (5) 3-0 108

2. Caledonia (5) 3-0 106

3. Chatfield (1) 3-0 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 3-0 79

5. Cannon Falls 3-0 72

6. Jackson County Central 3-0 66

7. St. Agnes (1) 3-0 51

8. Holdingford 3-0 28

9. Barnum 3-0 27

10. Norwood Young America 3-0 12

Others receiving votes: Osakis 7, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 3, Pelican Rapids 3.

1. Minneota (9) 3-0 112

2. Springfield (2) 3-0 102

3. Fillmore Central (1) 3-0 85

4. Mayer Lutheran 3-0 68

5. (tie) Lester Prairie 3-0 64

5. (tie) Mahnomen/Waubun 3-0 64

7. Goodhue 3-0 51

8. BOLD 2-1 49

9. Upsala/Swanville 3-0 24

10. Braham 3-0 14

Others receiving votes: Ada-Borup-West 8, Sleepy Eye United 6, Parkers Prairie 4, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 4, Canby 2, Holdingford 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1.

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 3-0 117

2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 3-0 97

4. Cherry 3-0 80

5. Kittson Co. Central 3-0 68

6. (tie) Nevis 3-0 44

6 (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 44

8. Edgerton 3-0 34

9. Ottertail Central 3-0 24

10. LeRoy-Ostrander 3-0 16

Others receiving votes: Fosston 7, Hills-Beaver Creek 7, Kingsland 6, Southland 4, Border West 2, Clearbrook-Gonvick 2, Blackduck 1, Hancock 1, Little Fork-Big Falls 1.