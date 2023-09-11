Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 11, 2023

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6) 2-0 100

2. Spring Grove (3) 2-0 88

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 64

4. Kittson Co. Central 2-0 55

5. Cherry 2-0 52

6, Nevis (1) 2-0 45

7. Ogilvie 2-0 39

8. Edgerton 2-0 33

9. Ottertail Central 2-0 25

10. Houston 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Keliher-Northome 17, Clearbrook-Convick 15, Stephen-Argyle 12, Kingsland 11, Cedar Mountain 8, LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Hills/Beaver Creek 5, Red Rock Central 4, Southland 4, New Ulm Cathedral 3, Border West 2, Hancock 1, Win-E-Mac 1

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (4) 2-0 80

2. BOLD (2) 2-0 76

3. Springfield (2) 2-0 64

4. Fillmore Central (2) 2-0 57

5. Mayer Lutheran 2-0 53

6. Mahnomen/Waubun 2-0 51

7. Lester Prairie 2-0 35

8. Goodhue (1) 2-0 34

9. Upsala/Swanville 2-0 26

10. Ada-Borup-West 2-0 22

Others receiving votes: Braham 20, Bethlehem Academy 12, Browerville-Eagle Valley 11, Parkers Prairie 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 11, Red Lake County 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Canby 6, Sleepy Eye United 5

CLASS 2A

1. (tie) Barnesville (5) 2-0 ' 86

1. (tie) Caledonia (3) 2-0 86

3. Chatfield (2) 2-0 81

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 69

5. Cannon Falls 2-0 58

6. Jackson County Central 2-0 55

7. (tie) St. Agnes (1), 2-0 23

7. (tie) Osakis 2-0 23

9. Holdingford 2-0 22

10. Barnum 2-0 21

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 19, Norwood-Young America 14, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 10, Triton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Park Rapids 4, International Falls 3, Pipestone Area 3, Paynesville 2

CLASS 3A

1. Dassel-Cokato (2) 2-0 87

2. Esko (3) 2-0 82

3. Stewartville (3) 2-0 79

4. New London-Spicer (3) 2-0 76

5. Fairmont 2-0 66

6. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 50

7. Annandale 2-0 49

8. Jordan 2-0 26

9. Pequot Lakes 2-0 22

10. St. Croix Lutheran (2-0) 20

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis North 15, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Morris Area 7, Pierz 4, Two Harbors 4, Waseca 4, Foley 3, Milaca 2, Rochester Lourdes 1

CLASS 4A

1. Hutchinson (8) 2-0 97

2. Becker (2) 2-0 87

3. Totino-Grace (1) 2-0 75

4. Orono 2-0 72

5. Byron 2-0 46

6. Detroit Lakes 2-0 45

7. Mound-Westonks 2-0 36

8. Hermantown 2-0 34

9. Chisago Lakes 2-0 29

10. New Ulm 2-0 26

Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Simley 7, Minneapolis Henry 6, Rocori 6, Duluth Denfeld 4, Fridley 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Little Falls 1

CLASS 5A

1. Mankato West (9) 2-0 106

2. Chanhassen (1) 2-0 87

3. Rogers 2-0 84

4. Brainerd (1) 2-0 78

5. Robb. Armstrong 2-0 40

6. Alexandria 2-0 39

7. New Prague 2-0 32

8. Robb. Cooper 2-0 26

9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 23

10. Andover 1-1 22

Others receiving votes: Mankato East 20, Elk River 15, St. Thomas Academy 7, Bemidji 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mahtomedi 5, Monticello 5, Hastings 3, Moorhead 2

CLASS 6A

1. Eden Prairie (8) 2-0 106

2. Lakeville South (1) 2-0 84

3. Lakeville North (1) 2-0 80

4. Shakopee (1) 2-0 79

5. Minnetonka 2-0 74

6. Centennial 2-0 61

7. Anoka 2-0 31

8. Mounds View 2-0 26

9. Rosemount 1-1 17

10. Forest Lake 1-1 15

Others receiving votes: Maple Grove 12, East Ridge 7, Champlin Park 5, Stillwater 4, Prior Lake 2, Wayzata 2, Edina 1.

