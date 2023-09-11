Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Sept. 11, 2023
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
NINE-MAN
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6) 2-0 100
2. Spring Grove (3) 2-0 88
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 2-0 64
4. Kittson Co. Central 2-0 55
5. Cherry 2-0 52
6, Nevis (1) 2-0 45
7. Ogilvie 2-0 39
8. Edgerton 2-0 33
9. Ottertail Central 2-0 25
10. Houston 2-0 22
Others receiving votes: Keliher-Northome 17, Clearbrook-Convick 15, Stephen-Argyle 12, Kingsland 11, Cedar Mountain 8, LeRoy-Ostrander 8, Hills/Beaver Creek 5, Red Rock Central 4, Southland 4, New Ulm Cathedral 3, Border West 2, Hancock 1, Win-E-Mac 1
CLASS 1A
1. Minneota (4) 2-0 80
2. BOLD (2) 2-0 76
3. Springfield (2) 2-0 64
4. Fillmore Central (2) 2-0 57
5. Mayer Lutheran 2-0 53
6. Mahnomen/Waubun 2-0 51
7. Lester Prairie 2-0 35
8. Goodhue (1) 2-0 34
9. Upsala/Swanville 2-0 26
10. Ada-Borup-West 2-0 22
Others receiving votes: Braham 20, Bethlehem Academy 12, Browerville-Eagle Valley 11, Parkers Prairie 11, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 11, Red Lake County 10, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8, Kenyon-Wanamingo 8, Canby 6, Sleepy Eye United 5
CLASS 2A
1. (tie) Barnesville (5) 2-0 ' 86
1. (tie) Caledonia (3) 2-0 86
3. Chatfield (2) 2-0 81
4. Eden Valley-Watkins 2-0 69
5. Cannon Falls 2-0 58
6. Jackson County Central 2-0 55
7. (tie) St. Agnes (1), 2-0 23
7. (tie) Osakis 2-0 23
9. Holdingford 2-0 22
10. Barnum 2-0 21
Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 19, Norwood-Young America 14, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 10, Triton 10, Moose Lake/Willow River 7, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 6, Dover-Eyota 4, Park Rapids 4, International Falls 3, Pipestone Area 3, Paynesville 2
CLASS 3A
1. Dassel-Cokato (2) 2-0 87
2. Esko (3) 2-0 82
3. Stewartville (3) 2-0 79
4. New London-Spicer (3) 2-0 76
5. Fairmont 2-0 66
6. Watertown-Mayer 2-0 50
7. Annandale 2-0 49
8. Jordan 2-0 26
9. Pequot Lakes 2-0 22
10. St. Croix Lutheran (2-0) 20
Others receiving votes: Minneapolis North 15, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 10, Morris Area 7, Pierz 4, Two Harbors 4, Waseca 4, Foley 3, Milaca 2, Rochester Lourdes 1
CLASS 4A
1. Hutchinson (8) 2-0 97
2. Becker (2) 2-0 87
3. Totino-Grace (1) 2-0 75
4. Orono 2-0 72
5. Byron 2-0 46
6. Detroit Lakes 2-0 45
7. Mound-Westonks 2-0 36
8. Hermantown 2-0 34
9. Chisago Lakes 2-0 29
10. New Ulm 2-0 26
Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Simley 7, Minneapolis Henry 6, Rocori 6, Duluth Denfeld 4, Fridley 4, Kasson-Mantorville 2, Little Falls 1
CLASS 5A
1. Mankato West (9) 2-0 106
2. Chanhassen (1) 2-0 87
3. Rogers 2-0 84
4. Brainerd (1) 2-0 78
5. Robb. Armstrong 2-0 40
6. Alexandria 2-0 39
7. New Prague 2-0 32
8. Robb. Cooper 2-0 26
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice 2-0 23
10. Andover 1-1 22
Others receiving votes: Mankato East 20, Elk River 15, St. Thomas Academy 7, Bemidji 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Mahtomedi 5, Monticello 5, Hastings 3, Moorhead 2
CLASS 6A
1. Eden Prairie (8) 2-0 106
2. Lakeville South (1) 2-0 84
3. Lakeville North (1) 2-0 80
4. Shakopee (1) 2-0 79
5. Minnetonka 2-0 74
6. Centennial 2-0 61
7. Anoka 2-0 31
8. Mounds View 2-0 26
9. Rosemount 1-1 17
10. Forest Lake 1-1 15
Others receiving votes: Maple Grove 12, East Ridge 7, Champlin Park 5, Stillwater 4, Prior Lake 2, Wayzata 2, Edina 1.
