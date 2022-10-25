Minnesota High School Football State Rankings
For Week of Sept. 28, 2022
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.
1. Maple Grove (8) 8-0 89
2. Rosemount (1) 8-0 82
3. Eden Prairie 6-2 71
4. Lakeville South 6-2 64
5. Centennial 6-2 49
6. Stillwater 7-1 48
7. Prior Lake 5-3 26
8. Shakopee 5-3 16
9. White Bear Lake 6-2 16
10. Woodbury 6-2 15
Also receiving votes: East Ridge 9, Forest Lake 7, Eagan 3.
1. Mankato West (7) 8-0 87
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 8-0 82
3. Elk River 8-0 74
4. Mahtomedi 7-1 61
5. Chanhassen 7-1 52
6. Rochester Mayo 7-1 46
7. St. Francis 7-1 27
8. Waconia 6-2 22
9. Bloomington Kennedy 7-1 11
(tie) Spring Lake Park 6-2 11
Also receiving votes: Andover 6, Robbinsdale Armstrong 6, Chaska 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 2.
1. Stewartville (6) 8-0 82
2. Hutchinson (1) 7-1 79
3. Mound Westonka (1) 8-0 71
4. Becker (1) 7-1 68
5. Marshall 8-0 52
6. Grand Rapids 8-0 48
7. Simley 7-1 40
8. Rocori 6-2 26
9. Fridley 6-2 12
10. Hermantown 6-2 10
Also receiving votes: Kasson-Mantorville 6, Winona 1.
1. Esko (7) 8-0 85
2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 8-0 82
3. Dassel-Cokato 7-1 69
4. Rochester Lourdes 7-1 62
5. Cannon Falls 7-1 51
6. Waseca 7-1 48
7. Watertown-Mayer 7-1 37
8. Milaca 7-1 32
9. New London-Spicer 6-2 17
10. Fairmont 6-2 8
Also receiving votes: Providence Academy 4, Minneapolis Henry 1.
1. Chatfield (8) 8-0 89
2. Minneapolis North (1) 8-0 80
3. Barnesville 8-0 72
4. Jackson County Central 8-0 61
5. Eden Valley-Watkins 8-0 54
6. Kimball Area 8-0 36
(tie) St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 8-0 36
8. Caledonia 6-2 24
9. St. Agnes 7-1 16
10. Osakis 7-1 7
Also receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Rush City 5, Blue Earth Area 4, Royalton 4, Concordia Academy 1.
1. Lester Prairie (8) 8-0 89
2. Fillmore Central 8-0 75
3. Deer River (1) 8-0 71
4. Lakeview 7-1 51
5. BOLD 7-1 49
6. Dawson-Boyd 7-1 37
7. New York Mills 7-1 35
8. Mahnomen/Waubun 7-1 34
9. Mayer Lutheran 6-2 25
10. Minneota 6-2 16
Also receiving votes: Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 8, Ada-Borup/West 4, Martin County West 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 1.
1. Wheaton/Herm.-Norcross (5) 8-0 86
2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 8-0 74
3. Spring Grove (2) 8-0 69
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 8-0 66
5. Renville County West 8-0 57
6. Kittson County Central 8-0 42
7. Lanesboro 7-1 33
8. Hancock 7-1 21
9. Verndale 7-1 20
10. Cherry 7-1 16
Also receiving votes: Nevis 7, Mabel-Canton 1, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 1.
The 2022 panel of media voters: Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.