MINNESOTA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE POLLS
For Oct. 18, 2022
Rankings based on the votes of media members across Minnesota.
Includes first-place votes in parentheses, record and total voting points
1. Maple Grove (8) 7-0 89
2. Rosemount (1) 7-0 81
3. Stillwater 7-0 72
4. Eden Prairie 5-2 61
5. Lakeville South 5-2 56
6. Centennial 5-2 38
7. Shakopee 5-2 34
8. Forest Lake 6-1 26
9. Woodbury 6-1 16
10. Prior Lake 4-3 14
Also receiving votes: White Bear Lake 6, Minnetonka 1.
1. Mankato West (8) 7-0 97
2. St. Thomas Academy (2) 7-0 92
3. Elk River 7-0 81
4. St. Francis 7-0 65
5. Mahtomedi 6-1 63
6. Chanhassen 6-1 44
7. Rochester Mayo 6-1 42
8. Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-1 25
9. Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-1 24
10. Waconia 5-2 7
Also receiving votes: Bloomington Kennedy 4, Andover 3, Chaska 1, Spring Lake Park 1, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 1.
1. Stewartville (7) 7-0 92
2. Hutchinson (1) 6-1 90
3. Mound Westonka (1) 7-0 78
4. Becker (1) 6-1 74
5. Marshall 7-0 56
6. Grand Rapids 7-0 50
7. Simley 6-1 48
8. Rocori 5-2 18
9. Fridley 5-2 10
10. Hermantown 5-2 7
(tie) Willmar 5-2 7
Also receiving votes: Holy Angels 5, North Branch 5, Byron 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3, Princeton 3.
1. Esko (8) 7-0 95
2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2) 7-0 90
3. Dassel-Cokato 6-1 75
4. Rochester Lourdes 6-1 69
5. Cannon Falls 6-1 57
6. Waseca 6-1 50
7. Watertown-Mayer 6-1 36
8. Milaca 6-1 35
9. New London-Spicer 6-1 31
10. Minneapolis Henry 6-1 6
Also receiving votes: Fairmont 4, Pequot Lakes 3.
1. Chatfield (9) 7-0 99
2. Minneapolis North 7-0 89
3. Barnesville 7-0 79
4. Jackson County Central 7-0 69
5. Caledonia 6-1 53
6. Eden Valley-Watkins 7-0 53
7. Kimball Area 7-0 38
8. St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 7-0 28
9. Blue Earth Area 6-1 15
10. Rush City 7-0 9
Also receiving votes: Rush City 8, St. Agnes 7, Osakis 5, Pipestone Area 5.
1. Lester Prairie (6) 7-0 95
2. Mahnomen/Waubun (2) 7-0 86
3. Fillmore Central 7-0 72
4. Deer River (1) 7-0 67
5. BOLD (1) 6-1 56
6. Minneota 6-1 55
7. Lakeview 6-1 40
8. Mayer Lutheran 5-2 20
9. Dawson-Boyd 6-1 19
10. New York Mills 6-1 18
Also receiving votes: Rushford-Peterson 10, Martin County West 7, Ada-Borup/West 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 1, Red Lake County 1, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1.
1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (6) 7-0 94
2. Lanesboro (1) 7-0 81
3. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 7-0 78
4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 7-0 69
5. Spring Grove (1) 7-0 67
6. Renville County West 7-0 55
7. Kittson Country Central 7-0 39
8. Verndale 6-1 21
9. Hancock 6-1 20
10. Cherry 6-1 16
Also receiving votes: Nevis 6, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Mabel-Canton 1.
The panel of media voters: Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune.