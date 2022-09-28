Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota High School Football State Rankings

For Week of Sept. 28, 2022

Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.

Includes first-place votes in parentheses, records, and total voting points.

1. Maple Grove (8) 4-0 80

2. Prior Lake 4-0 70

3. Rosemont 4-0 61

4. Stillwater 4-0 53

5. Eden Prairie 3-1 50

6. Lakeville South 3-1 45

7. Woodbury 4-0 31

8. Shakopee 3-1 24

9. Forest Lake 4-0 17

10. Minnestonka 3-1 11

Others receiving votes: None.

1. Mankato West (8) 4-0 89

2. St. Thomas Academy (1) 4-0 79

3. Elk River 4-0 71

4. Mahtomedi 4-0 66

5. Chanhassen 4-0 47

6. Robbinsdale Armstrong 4-0 42

7. Rochester Mayo 4-0 41

8. Spring Lake Park 3-1 27

9. Sauk Rapida-Rice 4-0 14

10. St. Francis 4-0 11

Others receiving votes: St. Paul Harding/Humboldt (4-0) 7, Waconia (3-1) 2.

1. Rocori (7) 5-0 88

2. Stewartville (2) 4-0 85

3. Simley 4-0 67

4. Hutchinson 3-1 54

5. Mound Westonka 4-0 50

6. Marshall 4-0 46

7. Grand Rapids 4-0 35

8. Becker 3-1 31

9. North Branch 4-0 18

10. Detroit Lakes 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Holy Angels (3-1) 8, Kasson-Mantorville (3-1) 4, Princeton (3-1) 4.

1. Cannon Falls (8) 4-0 89

2. Esko (1) 4-0 77

3. Pierz (1) 4-0 69

4. Milaca 4-0 57

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 4-0 54

6. Dassel-Cokato 3-1 39

7. Aitkin 4-0 38

8. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4-0 32

9. Waseca 3-1 20

10. Watertown-Mayer 3-1 13

Others receiving votes: Minneapolis Henry (4-0) 4, Rochester Lourdes (3-1) 4, New London-Spicer (3-1) 2.

1. Chatfield (7) 4-0 87

2. Minneapolis North 4-0 74

3. Caledonia (2) 4-0 73

4. Barnesville 4-0 66

5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 53

6. Pipestone Area 4-0 44

7. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 37

8. Kimball Area 4-0 21

9. Concordia Academy 4-0 18

10. Norwood YA 4-0 7

(tie) St. Clair/Loyola 4-0 7

Others receiving votes: Blue Earth Area (3-1) 5, Rush City (4-0) 3.

1. BOLD (5) 4-0 82

2. Lester Prairie 4-0 58

(tie) New York Mills (1) 4-0 58

4. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 53

(tie) Mayer Lutheran (2) 3-1 53

6. Fillmore Central 4-0 46

7. Lakeview 4-0 44

8. Deer River 4-0 39

9. Minneota 3-1 34

10. Ottertail Central 4-0 17

Others receiving votes: Martin County West (4-0) 8, Red Lake County Central (4-0) 2, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (3-1) 1.

1. Wheaton/Herman-Norcross (4) 4-0 80

2. Fertile-Beltrami (2) 4-0 71

3. Lanesboro (1) 4-0 65

4. Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-0 61

5. Hills-Beaver Creek 4-0 58

6. Spring Grove (1) 4-0 45

(tie) Verndale (1) 4-0 45

8. Renville County West 4-0 36

9. Kittson County Central 4-0 24

10. Cherry 4-0 6

Others receiving votes: Hancock (3-1) 4, Norman Co. East/U-H (4-0) 2.

____

The panel of media voters: Randy Shaver, KARE-11 TV; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune, Willmar; Pat Ruff and Alex VandenHouten, Rochester Post Bulletin; Ron Haggstrom, Star Tribune; David La Vaque, Star Tribune; Chad Courrier, Mankato Free Press; Brian Jerzak, Prep Redzone.com; Jim Paulsen, Star Tribune; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Gary Gionbetti, Mesabi Tribune.