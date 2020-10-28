Minneapolis — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of October 28, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
Others receiving votes: Champlin Park 8, Osseo 7.
Others receiving votes: Tartan 4, Robbinsdale Cooper 2, Rochester Mayo 1.
Others receiving votes: Simley 1.
Others receiving votes: Plainview-Elgin-Millville 13, Dassel-Cokato 11, Glencoe-Silver Lake 10, St. Croix Lutheran 6, Brooklyn Center 2.
Others receiving votes: Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 7, West Central-Ashby 4.
Others receiving votes: New York Mills 3, Randolph 3, Underwood 2, Lester Prairie-Holy Trinity 2, North Woods 1.
Others receiving votes: Cherry 8, Fertile-Beltrami 6, Hill City-Northland 4, Cromwell 3, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 3, Verndale 1, Ogilvie 1.