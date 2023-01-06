DNA is not for diagnostics

Pet DNA tests are for fun, not for making serious decisions about your dog's health. While much is known about the relationship between gene mutations and disease in the human genome, less is known about the canine genome. Just because a DNA test says your dog may be at risk for a certain type of cancer, degenerative disease or other illness doesn't mean it will happen. The science isn't that good yet, and mistakes could cause owners to seek invasive treatments that aren't necessary or even to euthanize dogs who might never become ill. Pet DNA tests have a lot of potential, but they're not ready for diagnostic prime time.

Hedgehogs gain ground

Hedgehogs are the most popular pocket pets in Alabama, Connecticut, Minnesota and Oregon, while ferrets rule in Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. A survey by Trusted Housesitters tracked social media mentions of pets in each state to rank their popularity. In Maryland, hamsters are more popular than bulldogs and Labrador retrievers. Lizards outnumber beagles and terriers in Nevada.

Here, Kitty!

Meet the toyger. This domestic cat has a uniquely striped coat resembling that of a tiger. Breeder Judy Sugden created the toyger to help inspire conservation of tigers in the wild. The cats have no wild blood, but were developed from approximately 40 domestic cats from various countries. Toygers have circular facial markings, a body with dark markings on a bright orange background and a scatter of gold "glitter," and a white belly. The International Cat Association recognized the breed in 2007. The medium-size cats weigh 7 to 15 pounds and are friendly, smart and affectionate. Many love to play fetch and walk on a leash.