More than 100 pre-K-12 facilities in Minnesota reported coronavirus infections last week, an increase from prior weeks that has state leaders pressing their message for eligible children 12 and older to get vaccinated.

The 106 facilities with at least one infection in the week ending Sept. 4 is only a preliminary total, according to a weekly pandemic report released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health, but reflects an increase from 75 facilities the prior week and 38 the week before that. The majority of infections had been in school staff until the latest week, when classes resumed at many schools and 75 students tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, along with 51 teachers or staff members.

The pre-K-12 outbreak numbers are nowhere near Minnesota's peaks in the pandemic; 936 school facilities reported 1,760 infections in the week ending Nov. 21, when Gov. Tim Walz issued a four-week order closing businesses and restricting social gatherings to buy time for the development of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

Walz for the third day in a row Thursday visited a K-12 school in Minnesota to welcome children back to class and to encourage continued vaccinations. While more than 72% of eligible Minnesotans have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, that rate drops to 52% in the 12 to 15 age group and 58% in the 16 to 17 age group.

"Kids looks to adults in their life to keep them safe," Walz said in a statement following his first school visit on Tuesday. "As Minnesotans, the best thing we can do to protect our children and school communities is for everyone who is eligible to get the vaccine."

Children are at substantially lower risks of severe COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that this relatively unvaccinated population could spread the virus and upset glimmers of progress in the latest pandemic wave.

The state's reported positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing has hovered at 6.6% for more than a week. While that is above the state's 5% caution threshold for substantial viral spread, the lack of growth is progress after the rate had sharply increased from a low of 1.1% in late June.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday reported 9 COVID-19 deaths and 1,215 coronavirus infections, raising the state's pandemic totals to 7,874 deaths and 664,459 infections. All of the newly reported deaths occurred in September and involved senior citizens, who have suffered 87% of the total COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota increased to 663 on Wednesday — with 178 patients needing intensive care due to breathing problems or other complications. The hospital numbers remain below peaks in the fall wave (1,864) and spring wave (699), but health system leaders are reporting challenges in moving patients out of emergency rooms and into inpatient beds.

While Minnesota's typical occupancy rate for its intensive care beds is at or slightly above 90%, that rate rose to nearly 95% on Wednesday.

Despite the increase in pre-K-12 facilities, infections have not increased so far in colleges and institutions of higher learning. The preliminary total of 53 such institutions with confirmed coronavirus infections over the past two weeks represents a decline from the prior two weeks in early August.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744