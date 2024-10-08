Weekend wildfires lead to 1 death, large areas burned in western North Dakota

The fires burned in scattered areas over a vast swath of North Dakota's oil fields, including agricultural land, grassland and rugged Badlands terrain where small, rural towns dot the map. Wind gusts reported Saturday morning in areas of western and central North Dakota ranged from 57 mph (92 kph) to 75 mph (121 kph), according to the National Weather Service. Most of western North Dakota is in some level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.