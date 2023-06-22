Opinion editor's note: Editorials represent the opinions of the Star Tribune Editorial Board, which operates independently from the newsroom.

Swifties no doubt rejoiced this week when they learned that after shelling out big bucks for tickets to the Minneapolis Eras Tour shows, they won't also need to drop cash on an expensive ride-share home.

Metro Transit announced on its website this week that it would be extending bus and light-rail service following the Friday and Saturday concerts, reversing course after tweeting June 12 that there were no plans to do so due to staffing shortages.

U.S. Bank Stadium, where more than 120,000 Taylor Swift fans are expected to gather for the two shows, is located right next to stops for the Metro Blue and Green lines. But service typically ends around 11:30 p.m., when the three-and-a-half-hour show might just be ending.

But on Monday, after pleas from public officials and the Star Tribune Editorial Board, Metro Transit clarified that Green and Blue Line trains will now be available immediately after the concert. A host of bus routes also depart downtown Minneapolis well past midnight, and a complete list can be found on the Metro Transit website.

This decision comes as a relief and will undoubtedly mitigate gridlock downtown caused by the concerts and Pride festivities. It will also invite a welcome flurry of activity aboard the beleaguered LRT system.

Metro Transit saw a sharp drop in ridership in 2020, and trains were particularly hard hit. The Green Line plummeted from nearly 45,000 commuters on an average weekday to 7,000, and the Blue Line from 29,000 to under 5,000. Numbers have risen since then but have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Meeting demand and providing full service during a weekend as action-packed as this upcoming one is critical for Metro Transit and a system that needs to regain public confidence in the face of increased crime and other troubling behavior.

When those Swifties emerge from U.S. Bank Stadium late Friday and Saturday nights — sweaty, teary-eyed and covered in glitter — they'll be sure to note one thing: Metro Transit was there to take them home.

For more information on transit to and from the Eras Tour concerts, visit metrotransit.org/take-metro-transit-to-taylor-swift-twin-cities-pride.