Continuing the repaving of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis, the state Department of Transportation will close I-94’s westbound lanes between Hwy. 280 and Interstate 35W from Friday night to Monday morning. Both directions on I-94 will be closed Aug. 14-17.

In the northwest metro, motorists will find eastbound I-94 reduced to two lanes through Maple Grove from Friday night to Saturday morning.

Ramsey County continues converting Larpenteur Avenue between St. Paul and Roseville from a four-lane road to three lanes with a center turn lane between Dale Street and Interstate 35E. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction through September.

There’s good news for drivers in western Hennepin County: The repaving project on County Road 15 between Dalchow Road/Market Avenue and Westedge Boulevard in Minnetrista is on track to be done by the end of the month. Work on the new Narrows Bridge over Lake Minnetonka on County Road 19 is expected to be completed by early September, county officials said.

Here’s a roundup of other construction projects that will affect drivers this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W, and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street, closed until September 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94, and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W, closed until fall 2021.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River.

5. I-94: Westbound lanes closed between Hwy. 280 and I-35W from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

St. Paul

6. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and I-35E until November.

7. Robert Street bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River until Aug. 22.

North metro

8. I-35/I-35W/I-35E, Forest Lake, Columbus, Hugo: Off-peak lane reductions between Hwy. 8 and 1 mile south of the I-35W/35E split.

East metro

9. Hwy. 95, Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

South metro

10. Hwy. 169, Jackson Township: Reduced to one lane between 133rd St. and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

11. Hwy. 5, Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between Interstate 494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed until Aug. 14.

12. I-494, Bloomington, Richfield and Eden Prairie: Overnight lane closures between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 through Aug. 31.

13. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington: Nightly lane closures between 76th and 86th streets until Aug. 31; ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Sept. 1.

14. I-35W, Bloomington, Burnsville: Nightly lane closures between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

15. Hwy. 101, Chanhassen: Closed between Flying Cloud Drive and Lakota Lane.

16. Shoreline Drive and Shadywood Road, Orono: Intersection reconstruction is underway; Narrows Bridge on County Road 19 closed until early September.

17. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

18. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Local access lane and ramps to Hwy. 610 and Weaver Lake Road closed 8 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.