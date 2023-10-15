Six people were hurt in two separate shootings over the weekend in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

No one has been arrested in either shooting, police said.

On Saturday evening, St. Paul police said two women, aged 18 and 40, were shot and wounded at St. Paul's Oakland Cemetery. Police said a group at the cemetery fired on a van filled with mourners arriving to release balloons in memory of a loved one.

The women's injuries are severe, police said, but were not considered life-threatening.

St. Paul police said in a news release they did not have a detailed description of a suspect or vehicle.

Then, just after midnight in Minneapolis, four people were shot and wounded outside a North Loop music venue.

Police say they believe someone shot from a car.

All four people wounded were being treated at HCMC, police said.

Minneapolis police have not arrested anyone in that shooting.