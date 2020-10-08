It's warm now, but MnDOT won't wait for a cold front to install snow fences.

Crews will periodically close shoulders along Hwy. 7 between St. Bonifacius in western Hennepin County and Mayer, Minn., daily between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. through Oct. 16 to put in the barriers that reduce hazards from blowing snow and icy roads when winter arrives.

Motorists on eastbound Hwy. 10 in Coon Rapids will be on detour Friday night through Monday as MnDOT closes the road and carries out a pavement repair project. Farther north, drivers can expect daytime lane closures on southbound I-35 between North Branch and Forest Lake.

"Motorists also should watch for narrowing lanes in the work zone," said spokeswoman Denise Workcuff.

Drivers could also find tight traffic on the westbound Crosstown Hwy. 62 with a lane shut down between Tracy Avenue and Gleason Road in Edina from Thursday night to Friday afternoon.

In Minneapolis, 34th Avenue between 51st Street and Minnehaha Parkway is back open. But here are places drivers will still find construction-related closures and lane restrictions:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from 46th Street to northbound I-35W and from northbound I-35W to 36th Street closed until Sept. 2021. Ramps from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and from eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W closed until fall 2021. Ramp from 5th Avenue to eastbound I-94 closed through Nov. 8.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 13th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed over the Mississippi River through midsummer 2021.

4. 3rd Avenue Bridge: Reduced to one lane in each direction over the Mississippi River through Dec. 31.

St. Paul

5. Ayd Mill Road: Closed between Selby Avenue and I-35E until November.

East metro

6. Hwy. 95, Oak Park Heights, Bayport: Lane shifts between King Plant Road and 1st Avenue S. until Oct. 17.

North metro

7. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard, Brooklyn Park: Closed between Brooklyn Boulevard and N. 83rd Avenue.

8. Hwy. 10, Coon Rapids: Eastbound closed between NW. Foley and Egret boulevards from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

West metro

9. I-494, Bloomington: Ramp from westbound I-494 to 34th Avenue closed through October.

10. Hwy. 5, Bloomington: Westbound lanes closed from Hwys. 62 and 55 to I-494 through October. Ramp from westbound Hwy. 62 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

11. I-35W, Richfield, Bloomington: Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed until Nov. 10.

12. Hwy. 62, Edina: Westbound reduced to one lane between Tracy Avenue and Gleason Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 2 p.m. Friday.

13. I-94, Maple Grove, Rogers: Eastbound lanes separated by a concrete median between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split, with two lanes designated for through traffic and one for access to local roads. Westbound lane shifts and temporary lane closures between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 split.