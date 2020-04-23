Friday marks the end of National Work Zone Awareness Week, the annual campaign that encourages safe driving through highway work zones.

Drivers in the metro will need to be aware while navigating through and around a spate of construction this weekend, particularly in the east metro where I-94 will be closed at the I-94/694/494 interchange in Woodbury Friday night to Monday morning. Several ramps at the interchange also will be closed.

New lane closures will be in place on westbound Hwy. 5 near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and on Mounds Boulevard in St. Paul.

Buses will fill in for Blue Line trains between Franklin and Target Field stations, and for Green Line trains between Stadium Village and Target Field as Metro Transit continues a maintenance project through Monday morning.

Here are some of the larger construction projects taking place this weekend:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Ramps from northbound I-35W to 5th Avenue and from 4th Avenue to southbound I-35W closed through midsummer.

2. Hennepin Avenue: Lane reductions and full closure on some blocks between 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

3. 10th Avenue Bridge: Closed through midsummer 2021 from 10th Avenue on the east side of the Mississippi River and S. 19th Avenue on the west.

4. Lake Street: Reduced to one lane in each direction between S. 2nd and Blaisdell avenues.

St. Paul

5. Mounds Boulevard: Eastbound closed between Plum Street and Bates Avenue and between Thorn Street and Burns Avenue. Both directions closed between Bates and Thorn through May 22.

East metro

6. I-94 in Woodbury: Closed at the I-94/494/694 interchange from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Loop ramps at the interchange will be closed starting at noon Friday.

North metro

7. I-94 in Maple Grove: Westbound reduced to a single lane between the I-94/I-494/I-694 interchange and Hwy 101 from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday; daily lane closures in both directions between Hwy. 101 and the I-94/494/694 interchange through May 4.

8. County Road 81/Bottineau Boulevard in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 79th Avenue and W. Broadway.

9. I-35E in Hugo: Reduced to one lane in both directions between the I-35E/35W split and Main Street during off-peak hours.

East metro

10. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Closed between 70th Street and Hwys. 61 and 10 until Aug. 28.

South metro

11. I-494 in Eagan and Mendota Heights: Westbound reduced to two lanes between Hwy. 55 and Dodd Road through June 1; ramps from northbound I-35E to westbound I-494 closed until June 1; ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35E closed until May 11.

12. Hwy. 5 in Bloomington and St. Paul: Eastbound lanes closed between I-494 and Davern Street; ramps from both directions of Hwys. 62 and 55 to eastbound Hwy. 5 closed through mid-July. One lane of westbound Hwy. 5 closed between Davern Street and just west of Terminal 1 Friday through May 1.

13. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane closures between Cliff Road and 106th Street from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. Ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 closed.

14. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Intersection of Hwy. 13 and County Road 21 closed through July 22.

15. Hwy. 169 in Jackson Township: Reduced to a single lane between 133rd St. and Old Brick Yard Road through mid-August.

West metro

16. Hwy. 41 in Chaska and Chanhassen: Closed between Peavey Road and W. 82nd Street until July 13.