at Purdue • 6 p.m. Friday (BTN), 4 p.m. Saturday (BTN+)

Schedule gets tougher

Gophers update: The No. 6 Gophers (4-0) will face a ranked opponent for the first time when they travel to No. 13 Purdue. Minnesota swept Maryland last weekend, getting 21 aces and a breakout performance by Taylor Landfair. She was named Big Ten freshman of the week after logging a team-best 20 kills and hitting .311 in the two matches. The Gophers lead the Big Ten in digs per set (16) and aces per set (2.42) while tied for second in kills per set (13.8). This weekend's series begins a run of eight consecutive matches against ranked teams.

Purdue update: The No. 13 Boilermakers (2-2) swept Iowa twice last weekend following a pair of 3-0 losses at top-ranked Wisconsin. Middle blocker Jael Johnson was the Big Ten player of the week after hitting .684 Saturday against Iowa. She had 16 kills and no errors in the two wins over the Hawkeyes. Outside hitter Caitlyn Newton has a team-high 39 kills. Purdue has lost its past three against the Gophers and is 2-11 in the past 13.

Rachel Blount