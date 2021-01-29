Gophers volleyball at Maryland 7:30 p.m. Friday, BTN; 5 p.m. Saturday, BTN Plus (streaming)

Terrapins coming off two close losses

Gophers update: The seventh-ranked Gophers (2-0) go on the road for the first time this season, facing Maryland a week after opening the schedule with a pair of 3-0 victories over Michigan State. Minnesota has won all 13 matches with the Terrapins in series history. Setter Melani Shaffmaster, the Big Ten freshman of the week, had 50 assists, 17 digs and three aces last weekend; her steady performance boosted a Gophers offense that ranks third in the league in hitting percentage (. 281) and second in kills per set (14) and assists per set (12.2). The team leads the Big Ten with 16.3 digs per set. This weekend's matches will be a homecoming for middle blocker Katie Myers, who had eight blocks and eight kills vs. the Spartans. Myers, a graduate transfer, played two seasons for Maryland and was a first-team all-Big Ten honoree last season.

Maryland update: The Terrapins (0-2) dropped two opening-weekend matches at Ohio State, falling 3-2 in both. They tied for 10th place (5-15) in the Big Ten last season and went 13-19 overall. Senior outside hitter Erika Pritchard made the preseason all-Big Ten team; she led the Terps with 417 kills last year and recorded 30 kills in two matches last weekend. Junior middle blocker Rainelle Jones has 17 blocks and ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 1.7 blocks per set. As a team, Maryland is averaging three blocks per set, tied for second in the league.

Rachel Blount