Another Gophers-Wisconsin Border Battle was put off by the pandemic Friday, when this weekend’s women’s hockey series between the rivals was postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests in the Badgers program.

The teams were to have played Friday and Saturday at Ridder Arena. Top-ranked Wisconsin is the second Gophers opponent in two days to postpone a women’s hockey series, after the WCHA announced Thursday the Ohio State-Gophers matchup set for next weekend would not be played as scheduled. The league said the Buckeyes would not meet the minimum number of players available as outlined in the WCHA’s return-to-competition protocols.

The Border Battle postponement abruptly ends the first half of the Gophers’ season, leaving their game calendar blank for at least a month. The WCHA scheduled eight league games for each of its teams between Nov. 20-Dec. 19, with plans for more after Dec. 31. The league has not announced the next portion of the schedule.

The third-ranked Gophers (3-1) began play Nov. 21, splitting with No. 5 Ohio State and sweeping No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth over the past two weekends. No makeup dates have been set for either of the postponed series. The Gophers lead the WCHA standings with nine points, three more than second-place Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth.

The Gophers-Wisconsin Border Battle in football, scheduled for Nov. 28, was canceled Nov. 24 because of a rash of positive COVID-19 tests in the Gophers’ program.

The WCHA has postponed eight of the 28 games scheduled for the first half of its season, including four of six set for this weekend. In addition to the Gophers-Wisconsin postponement, Minnesota State, Mankato’s series at Bemidji State has been delayed because of positive tests in the Beavers’ program.

The Beavers’ season-opening series at St. Cloud State was postponed when St. Cloud State paused program activities after a number of positive tests.

The Badgers have played only two games, splitting with Ohio State last weekend. Bemidji State has yet to play this season.