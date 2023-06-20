Planning on taking in the Twin Cities Pride Festival or attending a Taylor Swift concert in downtown Minneapolis this weekend? If so, brace yourself for large crowds and congestion.

In addition to the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to descend on the city, temporary road closures around Loring Park, U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Center will make it even more challenging to get into and around downtown. And going home might not be any easier, as a portion of I-35W in the south metro will shut down Friday night to Monday morning.

"It's going to be a busy and exciting weekend in downtown," the city of Minneapolis said in an alert Tuesday. "It's a good idea to know your transportation options and plan ahead."

Metro Transit late Monday said it will run extra light-rail trains and buses Friday and Saturday after Swift's shows at U.S. Bank Stadium due to expected high demand, after originally saying it would be unable to provide additional service. Approximately 100 scheduled bus trips will exit the area around the stadium between 11:30 p.m. and 1:12 a.m., the agency said.

Transit users can buy a $5 all-day pass good for unlimited rides until 2 a.m., the agency said.

SouthWest Transit and the MVTA also will run buses to the concerts.

Those who elect to drive will have to navigate around road closures to access ramps and parking meters, where event rates will be charged.

Routes off limits to motorists Friday and Saturday nights include 4th Street from Park Avenue to Norm McGrew Place and Chicago Avenue between 4th and 6th streets in the hours before and after Swift's concerts.

The block of 9th Street between Hennepin Avenue and Hawthorne Avenue near The Saloon bar will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, while Hennepin Avenue will be shut down from 7 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Sunday between Washington Avenue and 16th Street for Pride-related events.

Warehouse District Live will take over 1st Avenue between 5th and 6th streets from 9 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will close southbound I-35W between I-494 and I-35E through Bloomington and Burnsville from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. The 3rd Avenue Bridge over the Mississippi River, the ramps to and from Washington Avenue and I-394 and Plymouth Avenue over I-94 remain closed due to construction.

The city will re-time signals and deploy traffic control agents to help keep traffic moving, but "the volume of pedestrians, bikes and cars downtown before and after these events means increased congestion."

The city's advice is to come early and "enjoy the extra time to experience all each area has to offer."