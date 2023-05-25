The first of many weekend closures of a typically busy block of N. 1st Avenue in downtown Minneapolis begins Friday to make room for an enhanced warm-weather gathering space on Friday and Saturday nights.

From this weekend until the weekend before Halloween, the traffic closures of N. 1st Avenue from 5th to 6th streets will begin at 9 a.m. on Fridays and continue until 10 a.m. on Sundays, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

In that block, "Warehouse District Live" will have food trucks, seating and portable restrooms.

"The temporary street closures add space to the entertainment district and help create a welcoming and safe zone that's more friendly to people on foot," the city said in a statement this week.

The zone will be surrounded by restaurants and bars and steps away from Target Field and other downtown attractions.