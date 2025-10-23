St. Paul

Weekend closure on tap for part of I-94 in St. Paul

MnDOT will continue with a bridge repair and replacement project.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 12:47PM
Both directions of Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul will be closed this weekend. (Minnesota Department of Transportation)

The hum of highway traffic along Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul will be replaced with noise from crews working to repair and replace bridges this weekend.

Eastbound I-94 will be shut down between Hwy. 280 and Interstate 35E from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The westbound lanes will be closed from I-35E to Dale Street.

Drivers will be detoured via I-35E, Hwy. 36 and Hwy. 280 during the closure.

Weather permitting — and it looks to be dry outside of small chance of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service — crews will forge ahead with a long-running project to fix nine bridges crossing I-94 and I-35E near the State Capitol and downtown St. Paul.

That includes rebuilding the John Ireland Bridge, which closed Oct. 6.

“Residents and businesses near the bridge will likely hear jackhammering and piledriving throughout the weekend,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Motorists also will experience weekend ramp closures from eastbound I-94 to Marion Street, 5th Street to westbound I-94, and eastbound I-94 to 10th Street.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

See Moreicon

