Weekend closure on tap for part of I-94 in St. Paul

The hum of highway traffic along Interstate 94 in downtown St. Paul will be replaced with noise from crews working to repair and replace bridges this weekend.
Eastbound I-94 will be shut down between Hwy. 280 and Interstate 35E from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The westbound lanes will be closed from I-35E to Dale Street.
Drivers will be detoured via I-35E, Hwy. 36 and Hwy. 280 during the closure.
Weather permitting — and it looks to be dry outside of small chance of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service — crews will forge ahead with a long-running project to fix nine bridges crossing I-94 and I-35E near the State Capitol and downtown St. Paul.
That includes rebuilding the John Ireland Bridge, which closed Oct. 6.
“Residents and businesses near the bridge will likely hear jackhammering and piledriving throughout the weekend,” the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Motorists also will experience weekend ramp closures from eastbound I-94 to Marion Street, 5th Street to westbound I-94, and eastbound I-94 to 10th Street.