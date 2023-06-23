The first planned weekend closure of southbound Interstate 35W between Bloomington and Burnsville has been delayed to July 7.
The roadwork closure was originally set to begin Friday, but it was pushed back because of the forecast for stormy weather, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.
The interstate's southbound lanes will be closed beginning 10 p.m. July 7 through 5 a.m. July 10. All southbound ramps between 82nd Street and Interstate 35E will be closed, as will the northbound E-ZPass lane between 106th and 82nd streets.
For more information, visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/metro/projects/i35w-bloomington.
