Driving in the east, west, north or south metro this weekend? Expect to find road closures and detours.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a busy schedule with bridge demolition, pavement repair and resurfacing projects on tap and will close roads in Brooklyn Center, Mendota Heights, Bloomington, Burnsville, Orono and south Minneapolis.

Here is where you'll find orange cones and detour signs:

1. Hwy. 52, St. Paul and Inver Grove Heights: The southbound lanes will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Interstate 94 and Interstate 494.

2. Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Mendota Heights: Westbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwys. 13 and 5.

3. Interstate 94 and 694 in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park: Both directions closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwys. 169 and 252.

4. Interstate 94 from Maple Grove to Clearwater: Lane closures and shifts between I-494/694/94 in Maple Grove to Hwy. 24 in Clearwater.

5. Hwy. 55 in Minneapolis: Westbound lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between 35th Street and Interstate 94.

6. Interstate 35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Northbound lanes closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between the I-35W/I-35E split in Burnsville and 106th Street in Bloomington. Ramps to and from southbound I-35W at Cliff Road, Black Dog Road and 106th Street also closed.

7. Hwy. 12 through Orono and Independence: Closed in both directions between County Roads 6 and 92.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768