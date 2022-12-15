Tap the bookmark to save this article.

GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored only 16 seconds after Detroit's lone goal to give the Wild a two-goal lead.

2. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman's second-period goal was the game-winner.

3. Jonas Brodin, Wild: The defenseman blocked three shots.

By the numbers

1 Assist by captain Jared Spurgeon on the power play to tie Zach Parise for the sixth-most power play points in Wild history (118).

9 Points for Zuccarello during his eight-game point streak.

16 Saves for the Wild's Filip Gustavsson, who is on a five-game win streak.