GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche: The goaltender stopped 41 shots.
2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center scored the game-winning goal in the second period.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger set up both Wild goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Goals by Colorado on nine shots.
8 Losses by the Wild in their last 11 games.
43 Shots from the Wild, their most since they posted 44 on Jan. 7 at Buffalo.
