GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Alexandar Georgiev, Avalanche: The goaltender stopped 41 shots.

2. Nathan MacKinnon, Avalanche: The center scored the game-winning goal in the second period.

3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger set up both Wild goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Goals by Colorado on nine shots.

8 Losses by the Wild in their last 11 games.

43 Shots from the Wild, their most since they posted 44 on Jan. 7 at Buffalo.