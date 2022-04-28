IMPACT PLAYER
Joe Ryan, Twins
He allowed one hit in seven innings, struck out nine, walked one.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Multi-homer games for Max Kepler.
6 Consecutive wins for the Twins.
999 Pitchers the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera has at least one hit against.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Bailey Ober is coming off a strong start in a 2-1 win over the White Sox Friday when he allowed one run in five innings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Kepler's two home runs more than enough to back up Ryan's solid start
Joe Ryan shut out Detroit on one hit over seven innings on Wednesday while Max Kepler continued his hot hitting, blasting a pair of homers off Michael Pineda in a 5-0 win.
Sports
Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes
Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.
Sports
Contreras, Wisdom come through in 10th, Cubs beat Braves 6-3
Willson Contreras gave Chicago the lead with a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and the Cubs beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Eric Comrie has first NHL shutout, Jets beat Flyers 4-0
Eric Comrie made 35 saves for his first NHL shutout in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
Sports
Bogaerts has 4 hits, Cora returns as Red Sox beat Jays 7-1
With manager Alex Cora back on the bench, the Boston Red Sox broke out of their recent slump.