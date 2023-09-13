IMPACT PLAYER

Randy Arozarena, Rays

With score tied in ninth, smashes a sweeper into the third deck.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Twins who have hit 10 or more home runs, tying franchise record (2016, 2019); Twins are only MLB team to do it three times.

10 Losses in relief by Griffin Jax, the most by Twin since Ron Davis lost 11 times in 1984.

46 Called third strikes taken this year by Edouard Julien, the most by a Twin since Miguel Sanó's 50 in 2016.