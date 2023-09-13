IMPACT PLAYER
Randy Arozarena, Rays
With score tied in ninth, smashes a sweeper into the third deck.
BY THE NUMBERS
11 Twins who have hit 10 or more home runs, tying franchise record (2016, 2019); Twins are only MLB team to do it three times.
10 Losses in relief by Griffin Jax, the most by Twin since Ron Davis lost 11 times in 1984.
46 Called third strikes taken this year by Edouard Julien, the most by a Twin since Miguel Sanó's 50 in 2016.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Twins' rally falls short vs. Rays, who get go-ahead homer in ninth inning from Arozarena
After trailing by four early, the Twins tied the score, but the Rays' Randy Arozarena crushed a homer with two outs in the ninth inning for a 5-4 win.
Sports
NFL players union renews call for grass fields after Aaron Rodgers' injury
Skin scraped down to bloody patches. Sore bodies stinging in post-game showers. Aching shoulders, backs, hips, knees and ankles.
Twins
Wednesday's Twins-Tampa Bay recap
Randy Arozarena's solo home run in the ninth inning broke a 4-4 tie and clinched the game for the Rays.
Twins
Twins playoff tracker: What's the magic number? Where do they stand?
The Twins are in the final month of the regular season — tap here to track what has to happen for the team to win the American League Central.
Sports
Davis homers, Wade hits winning sac fly as Giants rally past Guardians 6-5 in 10
LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning and the San Francisco Giants rallied past the Cleveland Guardians 6-5 on Wednesday in the rubber match of a three-game series.