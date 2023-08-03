Impact player
Alec Burleson, Cardinals
After the Cardinals hit three homers in the second inning, Burleson turned the game into a blowout with a three-run homer off Joe Ryan in the third inning.
By the numbers
17 Number of home runs allowed by Joe Ryan across his last seven starts, the most in MLB in that span.
7 Innings pitched by Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, the first time he lasted longer than 4⅓ innings in an outing this season.
5 Home runs from Matt Wallner in his past seven games.
