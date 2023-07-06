Impact player
Pablo López, Twins
The righthander struck out a career-high 12 batters and tossed the first complete game of his career in 100 pitches.
By the numbers
18 Stolen bases by Willi Castro this season, the most by a Twins player before the All-Star break since Eduardo Núñez in 2016.
3 Starts for Pablo López starts with a double-digit strikeout total this year.
Lynx
Sinking to streaking: Collier, now-hot Lynx win fourth in a row
The Lynx started the season 0-6, triggering talk of "tanking" for WNBA draft positioning, but now they're 8-9 and playing exceptional ball. Napheesa Collier led the way with 32 points.
Sports
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Collier scores 32 points, Lynx beat Fever 90-83 for their fourth straight victory
Napheesa Collier had 32 points and eight rebounds, Kayla McBride added 21 points and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 90-83 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.
Twins
López throws complete-game shutout as Twins stomp Royals 5-0
Pablo López dominated with a four-hitter and a career-high 12 strikeouts, while Edouard Julien and Ryan Jeffers supplied home runs.
Sports
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins' 4-0 win over the Royals
Pablo López pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter complete with a career-high 12 strikeouts, in the Minnesota Twins' 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.