IMPACT PLAYER

Salvador Perez, Royals

Three hits for the veteran catcher, including a well-placed, first-inning double that put Kansas City in front.

BY THE NUMBERS

104 Career RBI against the Twins by Perez, fourth-most among active players.

5 Career games with at least one hit, of the six Matt Wallner has played so far.

3.00 Bailey Ober's ERA in his five road starts of 2022; oddly, the Twins have lost four of the five.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.