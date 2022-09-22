IMPACT PLAYER
Salvador Perez, Royals
Three hits for the veteran catcher, including a well-placed, first-inning double that put Kansas City in front.
BY THE NUMBERS
104 Career RBI against the Twins by Perez, fourth-most among active players.
5 Career games with at least one hit, of the six Matt Wallner has played so far.
3.00 Bailey Ober's ERA in his five road starts of 2022; oddly, the Twins have lost four of the five.
The Star Tribune did not travel for this event. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the event.
