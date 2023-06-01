Impact player
Louie Varland, Twins
Needed only 86 pitches to get through seven shutout innings against the World Series champions.
By the numbers
.143 Twins' batting average with bases loaded (7-for-49) after going 2-for-3 on Wednesday.
4 Batters hit by pitches in the game, two on each team.
12 Outs, of 21 recorded by Varland, produced on ground balls.
