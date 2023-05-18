Impact player

James Outman, Dodgers

With the bases loaded, he blasted the first pitch he saw from Emilio Pagán in the seventh inning over the center-field wall.

By the numbers

3 Positions played by Willi Castro, who started at third base, moved to center field, then finished the game at second base.

2 Hits by the Twins, both of them singles, in 20 at-bats in May with the bases loaded.

6 Stolen bases by the Twins in three games in L.A., their most in one series since Rocco Baldelli became manager.

3 Hits, in 13 at-bats, with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk, by Carlos Correa, who was lustily booed during each.