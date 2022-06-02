IMPACT PLAYER
Harold Castro, Tigers
The Detroit shortstop went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
11-for-38 Former Twin Jonathan Schoop's luck against the Twins this season, including an RBI single and RBI double on Wednesday.
5 The career-high number of runs Twins starter Bailey Ober gave up Wednesday. He also gave up five last June against the Chicago White Sox.
Orioles hit 4 homers, cruise past Mariners 9-2
Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías hit two of the Orioles' four homers with back-to-back shots in the sixth inning, and Baltimore cruised past the Seattle Mariners 9-2 Wednesday night.
Sports
Texas holds off Arizona State for fourth national title
Texas won the national title that eluded its current seniors three years ago.
Sports
New Zealand Rugby to sign commercial deal with Silver Lake
New Zealand Rugby has been given approval to sign a ground-breaking deal with California-based private equity firm Silver Lake which will bring a cash windfall but which some observers fear may threaten the "special bond" between New Zealanders and their national team, the All Blacks.
Sports
Skubal goes 7, Schoop brings in 2 runs in Tigers' 5-0 win
Tarik Skubal allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings in Detroit Tigers' 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.
Sports
Guerrero homers as Jays win 7th straight, beat White Sox 7-3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Danny Jansen added a three-run blast, and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to seven games by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-3 on Wednesday night.