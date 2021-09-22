GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Nick Gordon, Twins
The third three-hit night of his career included two-run homer that gave the Twins the lead for good.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Singles collected by Twins hitters, the most they've had in one game since 2019.
6 Consecutive games with a hit by Miguel Sano; he is hitting .322 in his last eight games.
21 Home runs allowed by Griffin Jax, tying him with traded starter J.A. Happ, but in 26 fewer innings.
UP NEXT
Joe Ryan, whose previous start ended with a line drive off his pitching hand, returns having avoided the injured list.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
Music Lots of distance for fans — social and otherwise — at Guns N' Roses show at Xcel Energy Center
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings will still lean on Dalvin Cook despite latest injury, Zimmer says
"At this stage, it's time to get some wins," Zimmer said Wednesday. "Dalvin's a tough guy. If he can't play, there's a reason why he's not playing. But he makes us go, so we're going to continue to play him."
Business
DraftKings makes $22.4 billion bid for UK's Entain
The British betting company Entain has confirmed a takeover bid worth about $22.4 billion (16.4 billion pounds) from DraftKings as online gambling companies seek inroads into physical betting sites and vice versa.
Sports
The Latest: Harrington to get a tattoo if Europe wins Cup
The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):
Randball
Timberwolves need to get Ben Simmons now or prepare to trade KAT later
That's the reality of where the Wolves are in the NBA landscape.
Sports
Dolphins say Tagovailoa broke ribs, won't play vs. Raiders
Tua Tagovailoa has fractured ribs and will not play Sunday when the Miami Dolphins visit the Las Vegas Raiders.