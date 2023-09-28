IMPACT PLAYER

Trevor Larnach, Twins

Broke open a tie game with an RBI double, and scored an insurance run on a sacrifice fly.

BY THE NUMBERS

234 Strikeouts by Pablo López this season, tying him with Dean Chance in 1968 for seventh most in Twins history.

36 Pinch hits by the Twins in 2023, their most in a season since 2000.

0-2 Count when Ryan Jeffers hit his homer, only the Twins' fourth of the season down two strikes.