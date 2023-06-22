GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

Tied the game with an RBI single, then broke a tie with his second homer in two nights.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Career ejections as a manager by Rocco Baldelli, who has been tossed three times already this year.

70 Career home runs by Kepler at Target Field, joining Brian Dozier (80) and Miguel Sano (76) as the only players to reach 70.

2 Career blown saves by Jhoan Duran, who allowed the game-tying run in the eighth.