GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
Tied the game with an RBI single, then broke a tie with his second homer in two nights.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Career ejections as a manager by Rocco Baldelli, who has been tossed three times already this year.
70 Career home runs by Kepler at Target Field, joining Brian Dozier (80) and Miguel Sano (76) as the only players to reach 70.
2 Career blown saves by Jhoan Duran, who allowed the game-tying run in the eighth.
