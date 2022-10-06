Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Gary Sanchez, Twins

Catcher was 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs. He hit a three-run home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the second.

BY THE NUMBERS

173-for-547 Luis Arraez's final average at the plate as he wins the American League batting title on a nine-game hitting streak.

5 Twins who have won batting titles, also including Tony Oliva (three times), Rod Carew (seven), Kirby Puckett (one) and Joe Mauer (seven).