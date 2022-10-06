IMPACT PLAYER
Gary Sanchez, Twins
Catcher was 2-for-4 with four RBI and two runs. He hit a three-run home run in the first inning and an RBI double in the second.
BY THE NUMBERS
173-for-547 Luis Arraez's final average at the plate as he wins the American League batting title on a nine-game hitting streak.
5 Twins who have won batting titles, also including Tony Oliva (three times), Rod Carew (seven), Kirby Puckett (one) and Joe Mauer (seven).
Twins
Minnesota natives Matt Wallner, Louie Varland are Twins' top minor league players
Wallner, from Forest Lake, was the player of the year and Varland, from Maplewood, is the pitcher of the year.