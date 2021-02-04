GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

DeMar DeRozan, Spurs

The veteran scored 30 points, carrying the Spurs down the stretch with 18 in the 2nd half.

BY THE NUMBERS

32-18 Scoring advantage by the Spurs in the fourth quarter.

20-2 Run by the Spurs to erase a 16-point Wolves lead in the fourth quarter.

11 Free throws attempted by the Wolves, making nine, compared with 24 for the Spurs, who made 18.

Chris Hine