GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
DeMar DeRozan, Spurs
The veteran scored 30 points, carrying the Spurs down the stretch with 18 in the 2nd half.
BY THE NUMBERS
32-18 Scoring advantage by the Spurs in the fourth quarter.
20-2 Run by the Spurs to erase a 16-point Wolves lead in the fourth quarter.
11 Free throws attempted by the Wolves, making nine, compared with 24 for the Spurs, who made 18.
Chris Hine
