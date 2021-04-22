GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Cam Talbot, Wild: Goaltender made 39 saves in his 12th win over his past 16 starts.
2. Marcus Foligno, Wild: Winger broke a tie in the third period with a breakaway goal.
3. Nico Sturm, Wild: Center set up the tying goal and scored into an empty net.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Consecutive Wild wins.
14 Wild points out of a possible 16 vs. Coyotes this season.
19 Goals for Kirill Kaprizov, who set a franchise record for goals in a rookie season.
SARAH McLELLAN
