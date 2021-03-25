GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Jared Spurgeon, Wild: The captain scored twice.

2. Ryan Suter, Wild: The defenseman set up both of Spurgeon's goals.

3. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goaltender made 28 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Straight wins for Talbot at home.

10 Consecutive victories for the Wild at Xcel Energy Center, the longest home winning streak in the NHL this season.

600 Career points for Suter, who became the fifth active defenseman (and 41st all-time) to reach the milestone.

SARAH McLELLAN