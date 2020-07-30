GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Rich Hill, Twins
No Cardinal reached second base in the 40-year-old’s five-inning, two-hit return from elbow surgery.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 First-inning runs scored by the Twins this season, most in the majors so far.
1 RBI against lefthanded pitching by Alex Avila, something he managed in only three games last season.
11 RBI this season by designated hitter Nelson Cruz, a total that leads MLB.
PHIL MILLER
