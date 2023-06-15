STATE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Results Tuesday
• East Ridge 9, Lakeville South 1
• Edina 6, Anoka 5
• Minnetonka 4, Mounds View 3
• Rosemount 4, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• East Ridge 4, Minnetonka 3
• Rosemount 12, Edina 2
Third place
• Edina vs. Minnetonka, canceled
Consolation semifinals
• Lakeville South 1, Mounds View 0
• Sartell-St. Stephen 12, Anoka 4
Consolation final
• Lakeville South 2, Sartell-St. Stephen 1
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• East Ridge vs. Rosemount, 7:30 pm
CLASS 3A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Grand Rapids 5, St. Thomas Academy 0
• Mahtomedi 3, Byron 0
• Monticello 3, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
• New Prague 10, Little Falls 5
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• Mahtomedi 3, Grand Rapids 2
• New Prague 6, Monticello 5
Third place
• Monticello 7, Grand Rapids 2
Consolation semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 11, Little Falls 3
• St. Thomas Academy 10, Byron 7
Consolation final
• St. Thomas Academy 10, Benilde-St. Margaret's 8
Game Friday
At CHS Field St. Paul
Championship
• Mahtomedi vs. New Prague, 4:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Cannon Falls 2, Holy Family 1
• Esko 1, St. Agnes 0
• Fairmont 10, Belle Plaine 2
• Perham 7, Foley 4
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• Esko 7, Cannon Falls 2
• Perham 3, Fairmont 2
Third place
• Fairmont 8, Cannon Falls 6
Consolation semifinals
• Belle Plaine 7, Foley 5
• St. Agnes 2, Holy Family 0
Consolation final
• Belle Plaine 7, St. Agnes 2
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• Esko vs. Perham, 1 pm
CLASS 1A
Results Tuesday
Quarterfinals
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, South Ridge 1
• Fosston 11, Legacy Christian 1
• Lyle/Pacelli 4, Hinckley-Finlayson 3
• New Ulm Cathedral 7, Yellow Medicine East 0
Results Wednesday
Semifinals
• Fosston 7, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 5
• Lyle/Pacelli 6, New Ulm Cathedral 2
Third place
• New Ulm Cathedral 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1
Consolation semifinals
• South Ridge 12, Legacy Christian 2
• Yellow Medicine East 11, Hinckley-Finlayson 0
Consolation final
• South Ridge 5, Yellow Medicine East 1
Game Friday
At CHS Field, St. Paul
Championship
• Fosston vs. Lyle/Pacelli 10 am
GOLF • BOYS
CLASS 3A
At Bunker Hills G.C.
Final round • Wednesday
• Edina 584, Maple Grove 603, Eastview 610, Mahtomedi 611, Rochester Mayo 616, Alexandria 618, Minnetonka 630, Anoka 642.
Individual top 30
• Jake Birdwell, Spring Lake Park 136; Joe Honsa, Cretin-Derham Hall, 138; Torger Ohe, Edina 140; Logan Chouinard, Elk River, 142; Ryan Stendahl, Maple Grove, 143; Joey Rohlwing, Eastview, 144; Landon Miller, St. Louis Park, 145; Miles Bollinger, Cretin-Derham Hall, 145; Zach Rouleau, Farmington, 145; Kyler Schwamb, Farmington, 145.
• Jimmy Abdo, Edina, 146; Jacob Wilson, Mahtomedi, 146; Dawson Ringler, Brainerd, 147; Michael Johnson, Eagan, 147; Sam Udovich, Cretin-Derham Hall, 147; Carter Spalding, Woodbury, 147; Tim Sexton, Rochester Mayo, 148; Chase Birdwell, Spring Lake Park, 148; Isaac Ahn, Rochester Mayo, 148; Joey Mackinac, Rosemount, 149.
• Thomas Meader, Mahtomedi, 149; Joe Kortan, Moorhead, 150; Jack Hanson, Eastview, 150; Jack Cornell, St. Michael-Albertville, 151; Jack Holtz, Alexandria, 151; Lance Hamak, Sartell-St. Stephen, 151; Sander Ohe, Edina, 151; Ben Sanderson, Edina, 152; Bryan Terhaar, Champlin Park, 152; Easton Fiddle, White Bear Lake, 152.
CLASS 2A
At Ridges at Sand Creek
Final round • Wednesday
• Totino-Grace 598, Holy Family 602, Cloquet 618, Roseau 624, Blake 627, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 639, New London-Spicer 645, Albany 655.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Carter White, Staples-Motley, 144; Max Wilson, Roseau, 147; Peyton Savageau, Totino-Grace, 147; Karson Patten, Cloquet, 147; Andrew Ramos, Totino-Grace, 148; Nate Appelhof, Totino-Grace, 148; Ryan Nutter, La Crescent-Hokah, 148; P.J. Herron, Holy Family, 148; Luke Maas, Watertown-Mayer, 149; Christopher Zhao, Blake, 150; Ryder Carlson, Holy Family, 150; Colton Rich, Rochester Lourdes, 150; Holdyn Evjen, Hermantown, 150.
• Charlie Hanson, Morris/Chokio-Alberta, 151; Mick Herron, Holy Family, 151; Michael Scripture, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 152; Ian Friederichs, Blake, 152; Joe Scheck, Delano, 153; Ashton Lloyd, Blue Earth Area, 153; Jacob Egan, Holy Family, 153.
• Anthony Armstrong, Pequot Lakes, 154; Zac Kreuzer, Albany, 154; Riley Larson, Minnewaska Area, 154; Collin Ramos, Totino-Grace, 155; Jack Justesen, Hawley, 155; Tully Super, Holy Family, 155; Tollef Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, 156; Teagan LaPlante, Roseau, 156; Cooper Ellena, Cloquet, 157; Kaiden Brovold, St. Peter, 157; Anders Gunelson, Cloquet, 157; Zac Beddor, Holy Family, 157.
CLASS 1A
At Pebble Creek G.C.
Final round • Wednesday
• Lakeview 636, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 643, Fertile-Beltrami 651, Fillmore Central 654, Heritage Christian 662, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 688, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 691, Ottertail Central 697.
Individual top 30 plus tie
• Cole Witherow, New Life Academy, 139; Jake Fishbaugher, Fillmore Central, 141; Carson Boe, Lakview, 142; Hunter Schmidt, Martin County West, 143; Parker Brock, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 145; Ryan Nelson, Park Christian, 150; Brady Schwinghammer, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, 151; Carson Besonen, Lac qui Parle Valley, 152; Tony Carlin, Fosston, 153; Carson Erickson, Sleepy Eye United, 155; Lane Arends, Lakeview, 155; Ryan Schrupp, Renville County West, 155; Ryan Engel, Ada-Borup/West, 155: Ethan Finseth, Fertile-Beltrami, 155.
• Evan Villagomez, Heritage Christian, 156; Sam Tucker, Hayfield, 156; Mitchell Weber, Martin County West, 156; Nicholas Edland, Southland, 156; Kadyn Neubauer, United South Central, 156; Alex Rhode, Heritage Christian Academy, 157; Dominic Fairbanks, Cass Lake-Bena, 157; Logan Thell, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 157; Tanner Doeden< Park Christian, 157.
• Ben Pearson, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 158; Ethan Schwankl, Lakeview, 158; Masen Nowacki, Fertile-Beltrami, 159; Nathan Kueny, HL-O-F/W-WG, 159; Brock Henning, Adrian/Ellsworth, 159; Maverick Reed, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 159; Gaven Brown, Cass Lake-Bena, 161; Caiden Swenby, Fertile-Beltrami, 161.
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
At Bunker Hills G.C.
Final round • Wednesday
• Maple Grove 625, Wayzata 635, Minnetonka 648, Detroit Lakes 653, Lakeville South 675, Elk River 679, East Ridge 699, Mahtomedi 701.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Reese McCauley, Simley, 136; Kathryn VanArragon, Blaine, 138; Amelia Morton, Maple Grove, 145; Jovie Ordal, Lakeville South, 145; Ava Hanneman, Orono, 147; Saachi Deshmukh, Wayzata, 148; Emerson Garlie, Northfield, 150; Nicole Reineke, Chaska, 151; Lily Vincelli, Cretin-Derham Hall, 152; Hanna Knoop, Detroit Lakes, 153; Hannah Boraas, Alexandria, 153; Kieley Hanson, Minnetonka, 153.
• Selena Wu, Minnetonka, 155; Kate Burke, Edina, 155; Maren Masters, 156; Gabby Ishaq, St. Paul Highland Park, 156; Abigail Labrador, St. Michael-Albertville, 157; Izzy Olson, Brainerd, 157; Brooke Bothwell, Edina, 158; Lauren Chambs, 158.
• Emma Lai, Eastview, 159; Avary Johnson, Apple Valley, 160; Annika Hendrickson, Maple Grove, 160; Rose Baynes, Eden Prairie, 160; Jenna Britz, Wayzata, 160; Claire Schweim, Hutchinson, 161; Maria Contreras, Maple Grove, 161; Payton Anderson, Maple Grove, 161; Bella Leonhart, Forest Lake, 162; Michayla Nordlund, Sartell-St. Stephen, 162; Ruby Reding, Minnetonka, 162; McKenna Hogan, Maple Grove, 162; Lexie McGrane, Mahtomedi, 162.
CLASS 2A
At Ridges at Sand Creek
Final round • Wednesday
• Pequot Lakes 651, Lake City 654, Providence Academy 685, Park Rapids 708, Redwood Valley 714, Holy Angels 726, Jordan 739, Rock Ridge 786.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Grace Petzold, Providence Academy, 145; Sophie Cook, Hawley, 148; Morgan Krieger, Pequot Lakes, 151; Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids, 154; Addison Wood, St. Croix Lutheran, 156; Paige Johnson, Zimmerman, 156; Annika Jyrkas, Fergus Falls, 156; Ella Matzke, Lake City, 157; Mila Jenniges, Redwood Valley, 157; Jordana Windhorst Knudson, Lake City, 157.
Genevieve Birkeland, Pequot Lakes, 159; Annie Neva, Pequot Lakes, 159; Madysen Maninga, Park Rapids, 159; Victoria Woytassek, Jordan, 159; Calie Dockter, Byron, 161; Caylin Cantwell, Totino-Grace, 161; Emma Fitzmorris, Hill-Murray, 162; Elizabeth Fong, Holy Angels, 164; Mallory Uselman, Staples-Motley, 164; Kelby Anderson, International Falls, 164.
• Anika Haugen, Fairmont, 165; Julian Brown, Redwood Valley, 165; Claire Kodama, Visitation, 165; Kendall Hoag, Southwest Christian, 165; Emma Berge, Lake City, 167; Arivia DeBoer, Minnewaska Are, 167; Morgan Eckman, Jordan, 168; ELlie Leise, Rochester Lourdes, 169; Abby Turkowski, Little Falls, 170; Brooke Brekke, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 170; Annie Mayer, Fergus Falls, 170.
CLASS 1A
At Pebble Creek G.C.
Final round • Wednesday
• Lac qui Parle Valley 696, Fillmore Central 697, Legacy Christian 703, Park Christian 746, Pine River-Backus 785, Sleepy Eye United 796, Fertile-Beltrami 835, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 841.
Individual top 30 plus ties
• Raquelle Nelson, Legacy Christian, 161; Courtney Hersberger, Fillmore Central, 164; Kenna Henriksen, BOLD, 164; Isabella Jacobs, Lac qui Parle Valley, 165; Kianna Johnson, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 169; Molly Halvorson, Lac qui Parle Valley, 169; Kaitlyn Kittelson, Lac qui Parle Valley, 169; Lindsey Lund, Dawson-Boyd, 170; Myleigh Scheevel, Fillmore Central, 171; Paige Beyer, Border West, 175.
• Madison Davis, Braham, 177; Emily Brandt, Legacy Christian, 177; Alyssa Swedzinski, Dawson-Boyd, 178; Chloe Morem, Fillmore Central, 180; Hailey Frueh, Park Christian, 181; Bri Brandt, Legacy Chrstian, 181; Aubrey Larson, Fillmore Central, 182; Anika Stromme, Park Christian, 183; Kylee West, Park Christian, 184; Aspen Beyer, Border West, 184; Sondra Melby, Legacy Christian, 184.
• Tori Olson, North Woods, 185; Sophie Hillman, Ottertail Central, 185; Avery Towey, Hayfield, 185; Abby Koivisto, Ely, 185; Kara Rangaard, Canby, 185; Hannah Barchus, Pine River-Backus, 186; Kenzie Pieper, Lake of the Woods, 186; Sam Price, Sleepy Eye United, 187; Lily Miller, Fillmore Central, 188; Tori Osterfeld, BOLD, 188.
LACROSSE • BOYS
RESULTS TUESDAY
Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 16, Moorhead 4
• Lakeville North 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 5
• Prior Lake 10, Mahtomedi 6
• Shakopee 12, Chisago Lakes 3
GAMES THURSDAY
At White Bear Lake
Semifinals
• Lakeville North vs Shakopee, 3 pm
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Prior Lake, 5 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Chisago Lakes vs. Cretin-Derham Hall, 11 am
• Mahtomedi vs. Moorhead, 1 pm
GAMES SATURDAY
At White Bear Lake
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
At Stillwater
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 6 pm
LACROSSE • GIRLS
RESULTS TUESDAY
Quarterfinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 17, Chanhassen 6
• Edina 13, Champlin Park 5
• Lakeville South 19, Elk River/Zimmerman 9
• Stillwater 13, East Ridge 7
GAMES THURSDAY
At Stillwater
Semifinals
• Edina vs. Stillwater, 3 pm
• Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Lakeville South, 5 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Champlin Park vs. East Ridge, 11 am
• Chanhassen vs. Elk River/Zimmerman, 1 pm
GAMES SATURDAY
At Stillwater
Consolation final
• Consolation semifinal winners, 11 am
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 1 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 3:30 pm