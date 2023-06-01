WEDNESDAY

BASeball

CLASS 4A

Section 1

• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 3

• Roch. Century 5, Roch. John Marshall 0

• Roch. Mayo 10, Owatonna 8

Section 2

• Eden Prairie 6, Chanhassen 3

• Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 0

• Shakopee 3, Bloom. Jefferson 0

• Waconia 7, Chaska 2

Section 3

• Burnsville 11, Apple Valley 7

• Eagan 2, Hastings 1

• Eastview 7, Park of C.G. 0

• Rosemount 7, Lakeville North 4

Section 4

• Cretin-D.H. 12, White Bear Lake 5

• East Ridge 10, Woodbury 0

• Roseville 7, Tartan 1

• Stillwater 16, St. Paul Central 1

Section 5

• Champlin Park 1, Osseo 0

• Mounds View 3, Maple Grove 0

• Spring Lake Park 10, Park Center/CH 5

• Totino-Grace 4, Irondale 2

Section 7

• Anoka 5, Cambridge-Isanti 0

• Andover 5, Coon Rapids 2

• Centennial 4, Forest Lake 0

• Duluth East 4, Blaine 2

Section 8

• Brainerd 5, Buffalo 0

• Elk River 3, St. Cloud 0

• Rogers 9, Moorhead 3

• Sartell-St. Stephen 14, St. Michael-Alb. 8

CLASS 3A

Section 2

• Mankato East 10, Albert Lea 4

• New Prague 12, Worthington 0

• Jordan at Marshall, ppd.

Section 3

• Bloom. Kennedy 10, South St. Paul 2

• Holy Angels 4, Simley 2

CLASS 2A

Section 6

• Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Holdingford 1

• Foley 5, Albany 4

• Pierz 10, Staples-Motley 0

• St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Pillager 1

CLASS 1A

Section 5

• Hinckley-Finlayson 9, Mille Lacs 8

• Ogilvie 6, Braham 5

• Pine River-Backus 17, Laporte 7

• Sebeka 9, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 1

Section 8

• Blackduck 7, Mahnomen/Waubun 2

lacrosse • BOYS

SECTION 1

Quarterfinals

• Farmington 19, Rochester Century 1

• Lakeville North 17, Lakeville South 1

• New Prague 19, Mankato 12

• Rochester Mayo 18, Northfield 5

SECTION 2

First round

• Orono 17, Waconia 1

SECTION 5

Quarterfinals

• Armstrong 12, Blake 2

• Wayzata 16, Rogers 4

SECTION 8

Quarterfinals

• Elk River/Zimm. 10, Providence Acad. 8

• St. Cloud 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3

• St. Michael-Alb. 10, Monticello 1

lacrosse • GIRLS

SECTION 1

Quarterfinals

• Farmington 17, Rochester Mayo 6

• Lakeville North 16, Rochester Century 7

• Lakeville South 20, Mankato 1

• Owatonna 13, New Prague 7

SECTION 4

First round

• Mounds View 11, Irondale 10

• Totino-Grace 19, Columbia Heights 1

• Roseville 19, Tartan/NSP 4

SECTION 5

Quarterfinals

• Blake 9, Armstrong 6

• Wayzata 7, Hopkins 2

SECTION 8

Quarterfinals

• Buffalo 17, Monticello 6

• Elk River/Zimm. 19, Big Lake 2

• Moorhead 8, St. Cloud 7

• St. Michael-Alb. 14, Brainerd 3

SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

Section 3

• East Ridge 5, Park of C.G. 3

Section 4

• North St. Paul 8, Stillwater 5

CLASS 3A

Section 3

• Holy Angels 6, Simley 0

Section 5

• Becker 1, St. Francis 0

• Monticello 7, Big Lake 3

• St. Francis 4, Monticello 3

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Marg. 14, DeLaSalle 10

• Benilde-St. Marg. 9, Orono 8

• Delano 6, Orono 5

CLASS 2A

Section 6

• Pequot Lakes 3, Kimball 0

CLASS 1A

Section 8

• Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0

TUESDAY

BASeball

CLASS 3A

Section 1

• Austin 10, Faribault 7

• Byron 8, Red Wing 2

• Northfield 7, Stewartville 2

• Winona 5, Kasson-Mantorville 1

Section 4

• Hill-Murray 10, St. Paul Johnson 0

• North St. Paul 15, St. Paul Como Park 0

• St. Anthony 10, St. Paul Harding 2

Section 5

• Big Lake 5, Becker 4

• St. Francis 6, Fridley 5

• Zimmerman 6, Princeton 4

Section 6

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Cooper 0

• Delano 9, Minneapolis Edison 1

• Mound Westonka 11, Hutchinson 9

• Orono 10, DeLaSalle 5

Section 7

• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1

• Grand Rapids 8, Cloquet 7

• North Branch 5, Hibbing 3

Section 8

• Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

• Little Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 4

• Rocori 12, Willmar 2

CLASS 2A

Section 1

• Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 3

Section 2

• Belle Plaine 1, Lake Crystal-WM 0

• Le Sueur-Henderson 1, Waseca 0

• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4

Section 3

• Luverne 2, Paynesville 1

• New London-Spicer 2, Morris/C-A 1

Section 4

• Blake 12, Concordia Academy 9

• Eagle Ridge/UC 9, Minnehaha Acad. 5

• St. Agnes 6, LMAC 4

• St. Croix Prep 4, Nova Classical 1

Section 5

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, SW Christian 1

• Holy Family 2, Breck 1

• Litchfield 10, Rockford 1

• Norwood YA 9, Dassel-Cokato 4

Section 6

• Foley 6, Spectrum 2

• Holdingford 3, Annandale 1

• Pillager 4, Royalton 1

• Staples-Motley 9, Wadena-DC 5

Section 7

First round

• Duluth Marshall 11, Rush City 0

• Esko 12, Two Harbors 1

• Int. Falls 7, Pequot Lakes 5

• Mesabi East 7, Moose Lake/WR 6

• Mora 2, Aitkin 1

• Pine City 10, Milaca 0

• Proctor 7, Greenway/N-K 3

• Rock Ridge 11, Crosby-Ironton 2

Second round

• Esko 10, Mora 0

• Pine City 10, Int. Falls 3

Section 8

• Dilworth-G-F 2, Hawley 1

• Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1

• Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0

• Thief River Falls 10, Warroad 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2

• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 3

• Sleepy Eye 10, Martin Co. West 0

Section 3

• Lakeview 8, Dawson-Boyd 7

• Yellow Medicine East 4, Tracy-M-B 2

Section 4

• Lester Prairie 18, Trinity 4

• New Life Academy 9, Legacy Christian 0

• Randolph 7, Heritage Christian 0

• West Lutheran 3, Mayer Lutheran 0

Section 5

• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, McGregor 0

• Pine River-Backus 10, Cass Lake-Bena 0

Section 6

• Belgrade-B-E 11, St. John's Prep 0

• Border West 8, Hancock 1

• Kerkhoven-M-S 19, Ortonville 2

• Parkers Prairie 19, Ashby 1

• Upsala/Swanville 3, Benson 0

Section 7

First round

• Cook County 8, North Woods 2

• Ely 12, Carlton-Wrenshall 2

• Deer River 7, Cromwell-Wright 5

• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 9, Littlefork-BF 7

• Silver Bay 6, Chisholm 1

Second round

• Barnum 19, Silver Bay 9

• Cherry 10, Cook County 0

• South Ridge 15, Deer River 1

STATE TOURNEYS

ADAPTED SOFTBALL

CI DIVISION

At Chanhassen

Games Friday

Quarterfinals

• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. St. Cloud Area, 5 pm

• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. White Bear Lake, 6:30 pm

• Dakota United vs. South Washington Co., 8 pm

• New Prague vs. Osseo, 8 pm

Games Saturday

• Consolation semifinals, 9 am and 10:30 am

• Semifinals, noon

• Consolation final, 2 pm

• Third place, 3:15 pm

• Championship, 3:45 pm

PI DIVISION

At Chanhassen

Games Friday

Quarterfinals

• Osseo vs. Rochester, 5 pm

• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 6:30 pm

• Anoka-Hennepin vs. Mpls. South, 6:30 pm

• Dakota United, bye.

Games Saturday

• Consolation semifinals, 9 am

• Semifinals, 10:30 am

• Consolation final, noon

• Third place, 1:15 pm

• Championship, 1:45 pm

UPCOMING TOURNEYS

• Baseball: June 13-17.

• Clay Target: June 23.

• Golf: June 13-14.

• Lacrosse: June 13-17.

• Softball: June 8-9.

• Synchronized swimming: June 10.

• Boy's tennis: June 6-9.

• Track and field: June 8-10.