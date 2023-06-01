WEDNESDAY
BASeball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Lakeville South 4, Farmington 3
• Roch. Century 5, Roch. John Marshall 0
• Roch. Mayo 10, Owatonna 8
Section 2
• Eden Prairie 6, Chanhassen 3
• Minnetonka 2, Prior Lake 0
• Shakopee 3, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Waconia 7, Chaska 2
Section 3
• Burnsville 11, Apple Valley 7
• Eagan 2, Hastings 1
• Eastview 7, Park of C.G. 0
• Rosemount 7, Lakeville North 4
Section 4
• Cretin-D.H. 12, White Bear Lake 5
• East Ridge 10, Woodbury 0
• Roseville 7, Tartan 1
• Stillwater 16, St. Paul Central 1
Section 5
• Champlin Park 1, Osseo 0
• Mounds View 3, Maple Grove 0
• Spring Lake Park 10, Park Center/CH 5
• Totino-Grace 4, Irondale 2
Section 7
• Anoka 5, Cambridge-Isanti 0
• Andover 5, Coon Rapids 2
• Centennial 4, Forest Lake 0
• Duluth East 4, Blaine 2
Section 8
• Brainerd 5, Buffalo 0
• Elk River 3, St. Cloud 0
• Rogers 9, Moorhead 3
• Sartell-St. Stephen 14, St. Michael-Alb. 8
CLASS 3A
Section 2
• Mankato East 10, Albert Lea 4
• New Prague 12, Worthington 0
• Jordan at Marshall, ppd.
Section 3
• Bloom. Kennedy 10, South St. Paul 2
• Holy Angels 4, Simley 2
CLASS 2A
Section 6
• Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Holdingford 1
• Foley 5, Albany 4
• Pierz 10, Staples-Motley 0
• St. Cloud Cathedral 15, Pillager 1
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• Hinckley-Finlayson 9, Mille Lacs 8
• Ogilvie 6, Braham 5
• Pine River-Backus 17, Laporte 7
• Sebeka 9, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 1
Section 8
• Blackduck 7, Mahnomen/Waubun 2
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 1
Quarterfinals
• Farmington 19, Rochester Century 1
• Lakeville North 17, Lakeville South 1
• New Prague 19, Mankato 12
• Rochester Mayo 18, Northfield 5
SECTION 2
First round
• Orono 17, Waconia 1
SECTION 5
Quarterfinals
• Armstrong 12, Blake 2
• Wayzata 16, Rogers 4
SECTION 8
Quarterfinals
• Elk River/Zimm. 10, Providence Acad. 8
• St. Cloud 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3
• St. Michael-Alb. 10, Monticello 1
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 1
Quarterfinals
• Farmington 17, Rochester Mayo 6
• Lakeville North 16, Rochester Century 7
• Lakeville South 20, Mankato 1
• Owatonna 13, New Prague 7
SECTION 4
First round
• Mounds View 11, Irondale 10
• Totino-Grace 19, Columbia Heights 1
• Roseville 19, Tartan/NSP 4
SECTION 5
Quarterfinals
• Blake 9, Armstrong 6
• Wayzata 7, Hopkins 2
SECTION 8
Quarterfinals
• Buffalo 17, Monticello 6
• Elk River/Zimm. 19, Big Lake 2
• Moorhead 8, St. Cloud 7
• St. Michael-Alb. 14, Brainerd 3
SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 3
• East Ridge 5, Park of C.G. 3
Section 4
• North St. Paul 8, Stillwater 5
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Holy Angels 6, Simley 0
Section 5
• Becker 1, St. Francis 0
• Monticello 7, Big Lake 3
• St. Francis 4, Monticello 3
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Marg. 14, DeLaSalle 10
• Benilde-St. Marg. 9, Orono 8
• Delano 6, Orono 5
CLASS 2A
Section 6
• Pequot Lakes 3, Kimball 0
CLASS 1A
Section 8
• Red Lake Falls 2, East Polk 0
TUESDAY
BASeball
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Austin 10, Faribault 7
• Byron 8, Red Wing 2
• Northfield 7, Stewartville 2
• Winona 5, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Section 4
• Hill-Murray 10, St. Paul Johnson 0
• North St. Paul 15, St. Paul Como Park 0
• St. Anthony 10, St. Paul Harding 2
Section 5
• Big Lake 5, Becker 4
• St. Francis 6, Fridley 5
• Zimmerman 6, Princeton 4
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Cooper 0
• Delano 9, Minneapolis Edison 1
• Mound Westonka 11, Hutchinson 9
• Orono 10, DeLaSalle 5
Section 7
• Duluth Denfeld 5, Chisago Lakes 1
• Grand Rapids 8, Cloquet 7
• North Branch 5, Hibbing 3
Section 8
• Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
• Little Falls 6, Detroit Lakes 4
• Rocori 12, Willmar 2
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Chatfield 8, Dover-Eyota 3
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 1, Lake Crystal-WM 0
• Le Sueur-Henderson 1, Waseca 0
• Tri-City United 6, Sibley East 4
Section 3
• Luverne 2, Paynesville 1
• New London-Spicer 2, Morris/C-A 1
Section 4
• Blake 12, Concordia Academy 9
• Eagle Ridge/UC 9, Minnehaha Acad. 5
• St. Agnes 6, LMAC 4
• St. Croix Prep 4, Nova Classical 1
Section 5
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 7, SW Christian 1
• Holy Family 2, Breck 1
• Litchfield 10, Rockford 1
• Norwood YA 9, Dassel-Cokato 4
Section 6
• Foley 6, Spectrum 2
• Holdingford 3, Annandale 1
• Pillager 4, Royalton 1
• Staples-Motley 9, Wadena-DC 5
Section 7
First round
• Duluth Marshall 11, Rush City 0
• Esko 12, Two Harbors 1
• Int. Falls 7, Pequot Lakes 5
• Mesabi East 7, Moose Lake/WR 6
• Mora 2, Aitkin 1
• Pine City 10, Milaca 0
• Proctor 7, Greenway/N-K 3
• Rock Ridge 11, Crosby-Ironton 2
Second round
• Esko 10, Mora 0
• Pine City 10, Int. Falls 3
Section 8
• Dilworth-G-F 2, Hawley 1
• Ottertail Central 2, Fergus Falls 1
• Perham 11, Pelican Rapids 0
• Thief River Falls 10, Warroad 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2
• New Ulm Cathedral 4, Madelia 3
• Sleepy Eye 10, Martin Co. West 0
Section 3
• Lakeview 8, Dawson-Boyd 7
• Yellow Medicine East 4, Tracy-M-B 2
Section 4
• Lester Prairie 18, Trinity 4
• New Life Academy 9, Legacy Christian 0
• Randolph 7, Heritage Christian 0
• West Lutheran 3, Mayer Lutheran 0
Section 5
• Hinckley-Finlayson 10, McGregor 0
• Pine River-Backus 10, Cass Lake-Bena 0
Section 6
• Belgrade-B-E 11, St. John's Prep 0
• Border West 8, Hancock 1
• Kerkhoven-M-S 19, Ortonville 2
• Parkers Prairie 19, Ashby 1
• Upsala/Swanville 3, Benson 0
Section 7
First round
• Cook County 8, North Woods 2
• Ely 12, Carlton-Wrenshall 2
• Deer River 7, Cromwell-Wright 5
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 9, Littlefork-BF 7
• Silver Bay 6, Chisholm 1
Second round
• Barnum 19, Silver Bay 9
• Cherry 10, Cook County 0
• South Ridge 15, Deer River 1
STATE TOURNEYS
ADAPTED SOFTBALL
CI DIVISION
At Chanhassen
Games Friday
Quarterfinals
• Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee vs. St. Cloud Area, 5 pm
• Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville vs. White Bear Lake, 6:30 pm
• Dakota United vs. South Washington Co., 8 pm
• New Prague vs. Osseo, 8 pm
Games Saturday
• Consolation semifinals, 9 am and 10:30 am
• Semifinals, noon
• Consolation final, 2 pm
• Third place, 3:15 pm
• Championship, 3:45 pm
PI DIVISION
At Chanhassen
Games Friday
Quarterfinals
• Osseo vs. Rochester, 5 pm
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka vs. St. Paul Humboldt, 6:30 pm
• Anoka-Hennepin vs. Mpls. South, 6:30 pm
• Dakota United, bye.
Games Saturday
• Consolation semifinals, 9 am
• Semifinals, 10:30 am
• Consolation final, noon
• Third place, 1:15 pm
• Championship, 1:45 pm
UPCOMING TOURNEYS
• Baseball: June 13-17.
• Clay Target: June 23.
• Golf: June 13-14.
• Lacrosse: June 13-17.
• Softball: June 8-9.
• Synchronized swimming: June 10.
• Boy's tennis: June 6-9.
• Track and field: June 8-10.